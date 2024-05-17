Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
may 17, 2024
10 Romantic Getaways In Thailand
With its clear beaches and vibrant nightlife, Phuket is a perfect spot for romantic getaways, offering cruises, beach walks, and lively evenings
Phuket
Image: freepik
Located among the islands and coral reefs, Krabi provides serene landscapes for couples, with caves and picturesque beaches to explore
Krabi
Image: freepik
Famous for its full moon parties, Koh Samui offers thrilling beach experience and cultural attractions
Koh Samui
Image: freepik
Known for its romantic ambiance, Hua Hin boasts beachfront resorts, and night markets, along with natural wonders
Hua Hin
Image: freepik
Located amidst the high-range mountains, Chiang Mai offers a serene escape with lush greenery, hill views, and cultural landmarks
Chiang Mai
Image: freepik
Bangkok offers luxury experiences such as shopping and temple visits, along with dining at rooftop restaurants
Bangkok
Image: freepik
With its lively beaches and vibrant nightlife, Pattaya offers a mix of relaxation and excitement
Image: freepik
Pattaya
Offering exotic beaches and luxurious resorts, Phi Phi Islands are ideal for leisure activities like island hopping and water sports
Image: freepik
Phi Phi Islands
Perfect for adventure-loving couples, Koh Tao offers snorkeling, romantic beach walks, and cozy dinners by the sea
Koh Tao
Image: freepik
A serene island getaway away from the crowds, Koh Ngai offers quality time amidst nature like romantic beach walks
Koh Ngai
Image: freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.