January 26, 2024
10 romantic Indian cities to visit
Referred to as Venice of the East, Udaipur is a beautiful Indian city that offers you a romantic breeze in the air
Udaipur
This Indian city will give you French vibes throughout your visit. You can walk down the lane with your bae and experience French architecture, and French cuisines here in Pondicherry
Pondicherry
This snowy city is all about romance. From visiting Mughal Gardens to shopping Kashmiri handicrafts and spending quality time in houseboats; you can make some lifetime memories here
Srinagar
Ooty proudly holds the reputation of being the top romantic escape from Bengaluru. With tea and coffee plantations in its vicinity, this brilliantly laid downhill station makes for an ideal getaway
Ooty
Amazing tea plantations and angelic hills of Darjeeling with your special one make for one of the top romantic hills in India
Darjeeling
Known as the mini Scotland of India, Coorg boasts a perfect blend of fairyland hills. Couples can relish a wonderful vacation here
Coorg
Taj Mahal of Agra is undoubtedly the boldest symbol of love on earth. Visit with your bae and walk down the lanes of incredible mughal architecture
Agra
Dubbed the blue city for its famously cobalt-coloured buildings, Jodhpur in Rajasthan is an irresistibly alluring destination for couples
Jodhpur
Take your partner to this heavenly place and enjoy some quality time under the wonderland of snowy mountains
Gulmarg
Ranging from exquisite cuisine, serene beaches, religious places of worship, and ancient markers of its colonial past, Goa has a lot to offer
Goa
