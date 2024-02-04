Heading 3

Nikita Vishwakarma

FEBRUARY 04, 2024

10 Romantic novels to gift your partner

A timeless classic that explores the themes of love, pride, and prejudice in 19th century England

Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen

A heartwarming and emotional love story about a young couple, their challenges, and the enduring power of true love

The Notebook by Nicholas Sparks

A poignant contemporary romance that tells the story of a young woman who becomes a caregiver for a quadriplegic man and the transformative impact they have on each other's lives

Me Before You by Jojo Moyes

A blend of historical fiction and romance, this novel follows a nurse from 1945 who mysteriously travels back in time to 18th century Scotland, where she finds love and adventure

Outlander by Diana Gabaldon

A touching and bittersweet love story about two teenagers who meet at a cancer support group and embark on a journey of love and self-discovery

The Fault in Our Stars by John Green

An epic historical romance set against the backdrop of the American Civil War and Reconstruction, featuring the unforgettable characters Scarlett O'Hara and Rhett Butler

Gone with the Wind by Margaret Mitchell

A heartwarming novel about an eccentric woman's journey towards self-discovery and the unexpected romance that ensues

 Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine by Gail Honeyman

A novel that follows the lives of two characters, Dexter and Emma, on the same day each year over two decades, capturing the evolution of their friendship and potential romance

One Day by David Nicholls

The Time Traveler's Wife by Audrey Niffenegger

A unique love story involving time travel, where a man unpredictably travels through time, impacting his relationship with his wife

A charming contemporary romance about a teenage girl whose secret love letters are unexpectedly sent out, leading to unexpected romantic entanglements

To All the Boys I've Loved Before by Jenny Han

