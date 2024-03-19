Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
MARCH 19, 2024
10 Romantic Places in Arunachal Pradesh
Nestled in the beautiful hills, Bomdila offers peaceful stays in budget-friendly accommodations, making it an idyllic romantic getaway for nature-loving couples
Bomdila
Image Source: Freepik
At Sela Pass, couples can capture stunning photographs amidst the snowy landscapes, enjoy sipping hot tea at cozy stalls, and revel in the romance of the chilly air
Sela Pass
Image Source: Freepik
With its serene monasteries and breathtaking vistas, Tawang sets a romantic stage for couples to explore and create cherished memories together
Tawang
Image Source: Freepik
Zemithang's fairytale charm and ancient monasteries make it a magical retreat for couples seeking peace and a deep connection with nature
Zemithang
Image Source: Freepik
Couples can explore the history and feel a sense of patriotism at Bum-La Pass while capturing moments near the historic MacMohan line
Bum-La Pass
Image Source: Freepik
Named after a Bollywood film, Madhuri Lake offers couples a dreamy setting with misty mountains and enchanting clouds reflected on its surface
Madhuri Lake
Image Source: Freepik
Couples can pay tribute to brave soldiers and hear inspiring stories at Jaswant Garh War Memorials, fostering a sense of unity and patriotism
Jaswant Garh War Memorials
Image Source: Freepik
In Dirang Valley, couples can unwind amidst lush greenery, orchards, and flowing rivers, relishing romantic moments in the natural surroundings
Dirang Valley
Image Source: Freepik
Jang Falls presents couples with a breathtaking spectacle of cascading water and rainbows, offering a romantic backdrop for cherished memories
Jang Falls
Image Source: Freepik
Bhalukpong welcomes couples with warm hospitality, budget-friendly stays, and thrilling activities like river rafting
Bhalukpong
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.