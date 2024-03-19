Heading 3

MARCH 19, 2024

10 Romantic Places in Arunachal Pradesh

Nestled in the beautiful hills, Bomdila offers peaceful stays in budget-friendly accommodations, making it an idyllic romantic getaway for nature-loving couples

Bomdila

At Sela Pass, couples can capture stunning photographs amidst the snowy landscapes, enjoy sipping hot tea at cozy stalls, and revel in the romance of the chilly air

Sela Pass

With its serene monasteries and breathtaking vistas, Tawang sets a romantic stage for couples to explore and create cherished memories together

Tawang

Zemithang's fairytale charm and ancient monasteries make it a magical retreat for couples seeking peace and a deep connection with nature

Zemithang

Couples can explore the history and feel a sense of patriotism at Bum-La Pass while capturing moments near the historic MacMohan line

Bum-La Pass

Named after a Bollywood film, Madhuri Lake offers couples a dreamy setting with misty mountains and enchanting clouds reflected on its surface

Madhuri Lake

Couples can pay tribute to brave soldiers and hear inspiring stories at Jaswant Garh War Memorials, fostering a sense of unity and patriotism

Jaswant Garh War Memorials

In Dirang Valley, couples can unwind amidst lush greenery, orchards, and flowing rivers, relishing romantic moments in the natural surroundings

Dirang Valley

Jang Falls presents couples with a breathtaking spectacle of cascading water and rainbows, offering a romantic backdrop for cherished memories

Jang Falls

Bhalukpong welcomes couples with warm hospitality, budget-friendly stays, and thrilling activities like river rafting

Bhalukpong

