Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
JUNE 12, 2024
10 romantic places in Bhutan
Explore the stunning Paro Valley with its iconic Tiger’s Nest Monastery, winding mountain roads, lush paddy fields, perfect for Insta-worthy romantic photos
Paro Valley
Enjoy the vibrant vibes and cultural treasures of Bhutan’s capital Thimphu, set in scenic Himalayan foothills, perfect for couples to vibe together
Thimphu
Discover the charm of Trongsa village with its historic 17th-century Dzong offering breathtaking views, ideal for aesthetic escape
Trongsa village
For adventure lovers, hiking awaits you in Bumthang’s four valleys, with treks to ancient monasteries and stunning natural landscapes
Bumthang
Experience the warm vibes of Punakha, and visit the majestic Punakha Dzong at the confluence of two rivers for a dreamy date
Punakha
Visit Gangtey’s picturesque glacial valley, famous for its black-necked cranes, and the serene Gangsten Monastery, a magical spot for couples
Gangtey
With its lush pastures, and traditional bamboo crafts at the offbeat Wangdue Phodrang, perfect for a unique couple's adventure
Wangdue Phodrang
Enjoy the sunny and moderately cold weather of Haa Valley, with its scenic beauty and historic temple, this is an ideal spot for a cozy romantic escape
Haa Valley
Take a romantic drive via Mongar’s scenic valleys to Lhuntse and the unique architecture of the Mongar Dzong
Lhuntse and Mongar
Enjoy the charm of Phuentsholing, where Bhutanese and Indian culture blend, and offer cool attractions to explore
Phuentsholing
