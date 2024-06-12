Heading 3

 Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle

JUNE 12, 2024

10 romantic places in Bhutan


Explore the stunning Paro Valley with its iconic Tiger’s Nest Monastery, winding mountain roads, lush paddy fields, perfect for Insta-worthy romantic photos

Paro Valley

Enjoy the vibrant vibes and cultural treasures of Bhutan’s capital Thimphu, set in scenic Himalayan foothills, perfect for couples to vibe together

Thimphu

Discover the charm of Trongsa village with its historic 17th-century Dzong offering breathtaking views, ideal for aesthetic escape

Trongsa village

For adventure lovers, hiking awaits you in Bumthang’s four valleys, with treks to ancient monasteries and stunning natural landscapes

Bumthang

Experience the warm vibes of Punakha, and visit the majestic Punakha Dzong at the confluence of two rivers for a dreamy date

Punakha

Visit Gangtey’s picturesque glacial valley, famous for its black-necked cranes, and the serene Gangsten Monastery, a magical spot for couples

Gangtey

With its lush pastures, and traditional bamboo crafts at the offbeat Wangdue Phodrang, perfect for a unique couple's adventure

Wangdue Phodrang

Enjoy the sunny and moderately cold weather of Haa Valley, with its scenic beauty and historic temple, this is an ideal spot for a cozy romantic escape

Haa Valley

Take a romantic drive via Mongar’s scenic valleys to Lhuntse and the unique architecture of the Mongar Dzong 

Lhuntse and Mongar

Enjoy the charm of Phuentsholing, where Bhutanese and Indian culture blend, and offer cool attractions to explore

Phuentsholing

