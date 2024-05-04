Heading 3

MAY 04, 2024

10 Romantic Places in Guwahati

This one of the most beautiful and scenic islands in Guwahati- Umananda Island is also known as Peacock Island because of its similar resemblance to peacock

Umananda Island

Also famous As Nilachal Hills, this romantic place offers breathtaking views from the top of the hills

Kamakhya Hills

The man-made lake in Guwahati has amazingly decorated gardens that offer a serene atmosphere for couples to enjoy

Dighali Pukhuri Lake

One of the best romantic places in Guwahati has amazing concrete figurines, an open-air theatre, and a rock garden for a lovely evening together

Nehru Park

Situated in the northern part of the city, Ferry Ghat is one of the calm places to enjoy a romantic walk and boat ride with your partner

Ferry Ghat

Visit the cultural institution with your partner, and explore the art and local culture of Assam

Sankardev Kalakshetra

As a wildlife enthusiast, visit this zoo with your loved one and explore 113 different wildlife species 

Guwahati Zoo

Fancy Bazar

Also famous as Chandni Chowk of Guwahati, this place has various tiny shops selling everything from accessories to furniture

Navagraha temple

This beautiful temple is dedicated to Navagraha and was built in Shikhara style architecture, perfect to take blessings with your partner

Enjoy the romantic getaway on a cruise ride amidst the lush greenery and ending the day with a candlelight dinner

 Brahmaputra river cruise

