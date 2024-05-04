Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
MAY 04, 2024
10 Romantic Places in Guwahati
This one of the most beautiful and scenic islands in Guwahati- Umananda Island is also known as Peacock Island because of its similar resemblance to peacock
Umananda Island
Also famous As Nilachal Hills, this romantic place offers breathtaking views from the top of the hills
Kamakhya Hills
The man-made lake in Guwahati has amazingly decorated gardens that offer a serene atmosphere for couples to enjoy
Dighali Pukhuri Lake
One of the best romantic places in Guwahati has amazing concrete figurines, an open-air theatre, and a rock garden for a lovely evening together
Nehru Park
Situated in the northern part of the city, Ferry Ghat is one of the calm places to enjoy a romantic walk and boat ride with your partner
Ferry Ghat
Visit the cultural institution with your partner, and explore the art and local culture of Assam
Sankardev Kalakshetra
As a wildlife enthusiast, visit this zoo with your loved one and explore 113 different wildlife species
Guwahati Zoo
Fancy Bazar
Also famous as Chandni Chowk of Guwahati, this place has various tiny shops selling everything from accessories to furniture
Navagraha temple
This beautiful temple is dedicated to Navagraha and was built in Shikhara style architecture, perfect to take blessings with your partner
Enjoy the romantic getaway on a cruise ride amidst the lush greenery and ending the day with a candlelight dinner
Brahmaputra river cruise
