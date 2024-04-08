Heading 3
april 08, 2024
10 Romantic Places in Hyderabad
If your partner loves movies take them on a tour of Film City to get a glimpse of behind-the-scenes of Bollywood and Tollywood movies
Ramoji film city
Enjoy a late-night drive near Necklace Road, enjoying lush greenery and visiting some great restaurants
Necklace road
Visit Eat Street located around Necklace Road and taste mouth-watering street foods, spending quality time in the lush green park
Eat Street
Enjoy the day with your partner visiting the Golconda Fort- the famous tourist spot in Hyderabad
Golconda fort
The freshwater lake- Durgum Cheruvu also known as Secret Lake, riding a merchandized boat, or a pedal boat for a romantic time
Durgum Cheruvu
The place located two kilometers from Hyderabad is one of the best man-made lakes for a perfect romantic evening
Hussain Sagar Lake
The best amphitheater in Hyderabad is one of the best places for couples to visit and spend some time together
Taramati Baradari
The Choodi Bazaar is one of the famous markets and taking a stroll around with your partner can be a perfect date for a romantic time
Choodi bazaar
Experience the magical royal ambiance, and enjoy the surroundings sitting on the 2000 ft
Falaknuma palace
Take your partner to one of the best Hyderabad places, and have a lovely time together, rekindling your love
Chowmahalla palace
