Priyanshi Shah

Travel

april 08, 2024

10 Romantic Places in Hyderabad

If your partner loves movies take them on a tour of Film City to get a glimpse of behind-the-scenes of Bollywood and Tollywood movies

Ramoji film city

Enjoy a late-night drive near Necklace Road, enjoying lush greenery and visiting some great restaurants

Necklace road

Visit Eat Street located around Necklace Road and taste mouth-watering street foods, spending quality time in the lush green park

Eat Street

Enjoy the day with your partner visiting the Golconda Fort- the famous tourist spot in Hyderabad

Golconda fort

The freshwater lake- Durgum Cheruvu also known as Secret Lake, riding a merchandized boat, or a pedal boat for a romantic time

Durgum Cheruvu

The place located two kilometers from Hyderabad is one of the best man-made lakes for a perfect romantic evening

Hussain Sagar Lake

The best amphitheater in Hyderabad is one of the best places for couples to visit and spend some time together 

Taramati Baradari

The Choodi Bazaar is one of the famous markets and taking a stroll around with your partner can be a perfect date for a romantic time

Choodi bazaar

Experience the magical royal ambiance, and enjoy the surroundings sitting on the 2000 ft 

Falaknuma palace

Take your partner to one of the best Hyderabad places, and have a lovely time together, rekindling your love

Chowmahalla palace

