Priyanshi Shah

Travel

may 18, 2024

10 romantic places in London

Explore the awe-architecture of St Paul’s Cathedral, including its famous dome that gives panoramic views of London

St Paul’s Cathedral

Have a romantic walk through the lush, expansive landscapes of Kew Gardens, filled with an array of plants and breathtaking botanical displays

Kew Gardens

This place offers a tranquil escape with its green spaces and beautiful landmarks, ideal for a romantic stroll or a picnic

Kensington Gardens

For a romantic experience, take a ride on the London Eye, where you can enjoy the stunning views of the city’s skyline

London Eye

Visit the iconic Buckingham Palace, the official residence of the Queen, perfect for enjoying royal history with your partner

Buckingham Palace

Enjoy the riverside views with a stroll along with your partner and also explore some of the best romantic dining options

Southbank

Dive into the history of Hampton Court Palace, enjoy majestic gardens, and explore the famous maze with your loved one

Hampton Court Palace

Feel romantic at Little Venice, which offers charming waterways and quiet canals lined with cafes and pubs

Little Venice

Explore St. Dunstan-in-the-East, which is now a public garden, offering a picturesque and peaceful spot to chill with your partner

St Dunstan-in-the-East

Regent’s Park is perfect for a romantic walk, surrounded by beautifully maintained gardens and diverse wildlife

Regent’s Park

