Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Travel

MARCH 21, 2024

10 romantic places in Mumbai

A long road along the sea in South Mumbai, where couples can enjoy fresh air and beautiful views of city

Marine Drive

Image Source: Freepik

An old fort in Bandra, a suburb of Mumbai is famous for scenic views of the sea and the Bandra-Worli Sea link bridge

Bandra fort

Image Source: Freepik

A pathway along the coast in Brandra where couples can walk enjoying the sea breeze, and waves

Bandra Bandstand

Image Source: Freepik

Another spot by the sea in Worli, Mumbai, is a peaceful place where you can spend some quiet moments with your partner

Worli Sea Face

Image Source: Freepik

A beach in Andheri, a suburb of Mumbai, is quieter than other beaches and has big rocks, perfect for enjoying sunset with your partner

Versova rock beach

Image Source: Freepik

A famous street in Colaba with lots of shops, and cafes, you can walk here, explore, and try varieties of food, making it a fun place for a date

Colaba causeway

Image Source: Freepik

A big park in North Mumbai with lots of trees and lakes, where you can have a picnic and enjoy nature with your partner

Sanjay Gandhi National Park

Image Source: Freepik

A quiet place in Goregaon with lots of trees and a lake, you can go boating and enjoy peaceful surroundings with your loved ones

Chhota Kashmir

Image Source: Freepik

A clean and quiet beach in North India is a good place for a romantic walk, especially on weekdays when it's less crowded

Madh Island Beach

Image Source: Freepik

A popular beach in Juhu where you can enjoy amazing street food and watch the sunset

Juhu Chowpatty Beach

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here