Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
MARCH 21, 2024
10 romantic places in Mumbai
A long road along the sea in South Mumbai, where couples can enjoy fresh air and beautiful views of city
Marine Drive
Image Source: Freepik
An old fort in Bandra, a suburb of Mumbai is famous for scenic views of the sea and the Bandra-Worli Sea link bridge
Bandra fort
Image Source: Freepik
A pathway along the coast in Brandra where couples can walk enjoying the sea breeze, and waves
Bandra Bandstand
Image Source: Freepik
Another spot by the sea in Worli, Mumbai, is a peaceful place where you can spend some quiet moments with your partner
Worli Sea Face
Image Source: Freepik
A beach in Andheri, a suburb of Mumbai, is quieter than other beaches and has big rocks, perfect for enjoying sunset with your partner
Versova rock beach
Image Source: Freepik
A famous street in Colaba with lots of shops, and cafes, you can walk here, explore, and try varieties of food, making it a fun place for a date
Colaba causeway
Image Source: Freepik
A big park in North Mumbai with lots of trees and lakes, where you can have a picnic and enjoy nature with your partner
Sanjay Gandhi National Park
Image Source: Freepik
A quiet place in Goregaon with lots of trees and a lake, you can go boating and enjoy peaceful surroundings with your loved ones
Chhota Kashmir
Image Source: Freepik
A clean and quiet beach in North India is a good place for a romantic walk, especially on weekdays when it's less crowded
Madh Island Beach
Image Source: Freepik
A popular beach in Juhu where you can enjoy amazing street food and watch the sunset
Juhu Chowpatty Beach
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.