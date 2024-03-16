Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
MARCH 16, 2024
10 Romantic Places in Pune
A romantic getaway near Pune with mesmerizing natural beauty, perfect for picnics, and bike rides under the beautiful sky
Lonavala
Image Source: Freepik
Untouched natural, clear skies, and vast blue waters make Mulshi Dam a serene and romantic spot for picnics and boat rides
Mulshi Dam
Image Source: Freepik
A picturesque lake surrounded by greenery offers a romantic escape with options for camping and breathtaking sunset views
Pawna lake
Image Source: Freepik
Feel calm and rekindle love amidst the greenery of Osho Garden, ideal for peaceful walks and creating lasting memories
Osho garden
Image Source: Freepik
A hill station named after five hills, offering scenic beauty and delicious strawberries, making it a romantic destination near Pune
Panchgani
Image Source: Freepik
One of Pune’s oldest romantic spots, Empress Gardens provides privacy amid lust greenery, rare flora, and fauna
Empress gardens
Image Source: Freepik
Love yourself around nature at Bund Garden, ideal for adventurous horse rides and lazy days with your loved one
Bund garden
Image Source: Pexels
Step into a Japanese-themed paradise with serene waterfalls, intricate artwork, and romantic privacy
Okayama friendship garden
Image Source: Freepik
Climb 108 steps to reach the picturesque top of Parvati Hill, a romantic place with historical significance and stunning views
Parvati Hill
Image Source: Freepik
Explore the romantic ambiance of MG road, enjoying a leisurely walk with your partner
MG Road
Image Source: Freepik
