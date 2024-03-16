Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Travel

MARCH 16, 2024

10 Romantic Places in Pune

A romantic getaway near Pune with mesmerizing natural beauty, perfect for picnics, and bike rides under the beautiful sky

Lonavala

Image Source: Freepik

Untouched natural, clear skies, and vast blue waters make Mulshi Dam a serene and romantic spot for picnics and boat rides

Mulshi Dam

Image Source: Freepik

A picturesque lake surrounded by greenery offers a romantic escape with options for camping and breathtaking sunset views

Pawna lake

Image Source: Freepik

Feel calm and rekindle love amidst the greenery of Osho Garden, ideal for peaceful walks and creating lasting memories

Osho garden 

Image Source: Freepik

A hill station named after five hills, offering scenic beauty and delicious strawberries, making it a romantic destination near Pune

Panchgani

Image Source: Freepik

One of Pune’s oldest romantic spots, Empress Gardens provides privacy amid lust greenery, rare flora, and fauna

Empress gardens

Image Source: Freepik

Love yourself around nature at Bund Garden, ideal for adventurous horse rides and lazy days with your loved one

Bund garden

Image Source: Pexels

Step into a Japanese-themed paradise with serene waterfalls, intricate artwork, and romantic privacy

Okayama friendship garden

Image Source: Freepik

Climb 108 steps to reach the picturesque top of Parvati Hill, a romantic place with historical significance and stunning views

Parvati Hill

Image Source: Freepik

Explore the romantic ambiance of MG road, enjoying a leisurely walk with your partner

MG Road

Image Source: Freepik

