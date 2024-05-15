Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Travel

may 15, 2024

10 romantic places in Tamil Nadu

This gorgeous and romantic hill station gives a mesmerizing experience of a train journey amidst stunning landscapes

Ooty

Take your partner to this beautiful place and spend romantic time boating, taking a trek, and intimate dip 

Kodaikanal

Known for its fascinating attractions- Coonoor has spots like Law’s Falls, The Hidden Valley, tea gardens, and much more to explore hand in hand

Coonoor

Enjoy the natural beauty of this place surrounded by mountains, picturesque forests, and romantic vibes

Meghamalai

This long beach in Chennai is the go-to place to experience the mesmerizing sunrise-sunset views and a romantic walk

Marina beach

One of the popular honeymoon places in Tamil Nadu is beautiful with its sunrise, and sunset views, and beaches 

Kanyakumari

For all the beach and watersports lover couples, this is an ideal place to enjoy windsurfing, water skiing, and boat sailing

Kovalam beach

For all the honeymoon couples, enjoy your moments amidst the little adventure at Mudumalai National Park

Mudumalai National Park

This national park with over 2000 species of flora, is the paradise for all nature lover couples

Indira Gandhi Wildlife Sanctuary

One of the fascinating honeymoon places is known for its rich biodiversity of natural resources, and wild animals

Kalakkad wildlife sanctuary

