Priyanshi Shah
Travel
may 15, 2024
10 romantic places in Tamil Nadu
This gorgeous and romantic hill station gives a mesmerizing experience of a train journey amidst stunning landscapes
Ooty
Take your partner to this beautiful place and spend romantic time boating, taking a trek, and intimate dip
Kodaikanal
Known for its fascinating attractions- Coonoor has spots like Law’s Falls, The Hidden Valley, tea gardens, and much more to explore hand in hand
Coonoor
Enjoy the natural beauty of this place surrounded by mountains, picturesque forests, and romantic vibes
Meghamalai
This long beach in Chennai is the go-to place to experience the mesmerizing sunrise-sunset views and a romantic walk
Marina beach
One of the popular honeymoon places in Tamil Nadu is beautiful with its sunrise, and sunset views, and beaches
Kanyakumari
For all the beach and watersports lover couples, this is an ideal place to enjoy windsurfing, water skiing, and boat sailing
Kovalam beach
For all the honeymoon couples, enjoy your moments amidst the little adventure at Mudumalai National Park
Mudumalai National Park
This national park with over 2000 species of flora, is the paradise for all nature lover couples
Indira Gandhi Wildlife Sanctuary
One of the fascinating honeymoon places is known for its rich biodiversity of natural resources, and wild animals
Kalakkad wildlife sanctuary
