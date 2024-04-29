Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
APRIL 29, 2024
10 romantic places to visit in Goa
Located between two hills, Butterfly Beach is known for beautiful butterflies and cozy vibes for some romantic moments
Butterfly beach
This amazingly fascinating beach in South Goa looks best at silver sands, azure sea, clean coast, and coconut plantation, perfect to visit for honeymoon couples
Velsao Beach
Visit this peaceful and serene beach, an ideal place to spend some private time under the coconut trees
Betul Beach
This one of the romantic beaches in North Goa is a must-visit to spend some time for relaxation and rejuvenation with your partner
Candolim beach
This scenic beach location is known for its wild waves and cleanliness, perfect for couples who love bird-watching
Kakolem beach
Famous for its buzzing shores and beautiful vibes, this beach lets the couple enjoy each other’s company
Bogmalo Beach
Visit this beach, which is perfect for having some swimming time with your partner and also trying some breathtaking water sports
Sinquerim beach
Palelom beach
Palelom Beach has calming waves, engaging fun activities, and a silent disco perfect for couples to sing and dance
Agonda Beach
This serene Beach with fantastic palm trees is perfect for couples to indulge in biking, cafe hopping, flea market, and driving
Spend time with your partner in between coconut trees, lush greeneries, and beautiful surroundings
Ashwem Beach
