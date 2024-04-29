Heading 3

10 romantic places to visit in Goa

Located between two hills, Butterfly Beach is known for beautiful butterflies and cozy vibes for some romantic moments

Butterfly beach

This amazingly fascinating beach in South Goa looks best at silver sands, azure sea, clean coast, and coconut plantation, perfect to visit for honeymoon couples

Velsao Beach

Visit this peaceful and serene beach, an ideal place to spend some private time under the coconut trees

Betul Beach

This one of the romantic beaches in North Goa is a must-visit to spend some time for relaxation and rejuvenation with your partner

Candolim beach

This scenic beach location is known for its wild waves and cleanliness, perfect for couples who love bird-watching

Kakolem beach

Famous for its buzzing shores and beautiful vibes, this beach lets the couple enjoy each other’s company 

Bogmalo Beach

Visit this beach, which is perfect for having some swimming time with your partner and also trying some breathtaking water sports

Sinquerim beach

Palelom beach

Palelom Beach has calming waves, engaging fun activities, and a silent disco perfect for couples to sing and dance

Agonda Beach

This serene Beach with fantastic palm trees is perfect for couples to indulge in biking, cafe hopping, flea market, and driving

Spend time with your partner in between coconut trees, lush greeneries, and beautiful surroundings

Ashwem Beach

