Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
april 19, 2024
10 Romantic Spots in Chennai
Shaped like a chariot and crafted with three thousand stone blocks, this monument is dedicated to Tiruvalluvar, making it one of the best places for lovers
Valluvar Kottam
Image Source: Freepik
Enjoy this green and peaceful environment with your partner and also explore wildlife with a cute walk together
Arignar Anna Zoological Park
Image Source: Freepik
Away from the city chaos, spend some romantic time in a peaceful aura with lush greenery, and don’t miss out on 450-year old Banyan tree
The Huddleston Gardens of the Theosophical Society
Image Source: Freepik
This ideal place for couples, provides lovely views, clear water, and a romantic sunset while enjoying sandy walks
Covelong beach
Image Source: Freepik
Enjoy a perfect outdoor date at one of the most famous lovers spots in Chennai, where couples can spend time together having a meaningful conversation
Guindy National Park
Image Source: Freepik
Marina Beach is renowned for its romantic sunsets and sunrises, leisurely walks, and delicious food options for couples to enjoy
Marina Beach
Image Source: Freepik
This Besant Nagar Beach provides a picturesque setting with golden sands and calm waves, perfect for enjoying romantic walks
Besant Nagar Beach
Image Source: Freepik
This is an ideal place to spend time with your partner under nature, among beautiful trees
Semmozhi Poonga
Image Source: Freepik
Enjoy the soothing environment and explore unique artworks providing an enriching experience, perfect for couples who appreciate arts
Cholamandal Artists Village
Image Source: Freepik
The Madras Crocodile Bank is a romantic destination in Chennai, perfect for nature lovers to enjoy a fascinating experience amidst lush greenery
The Madras Crocodile Bank
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.