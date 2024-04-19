Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Travel

april 19, 2024

10 Romantic Spots in Chennai

Shaped like a chariot and crafted with three thousand stone blocks, this monument is dedicated to Tiruvalluvar, making it one of the best places for lovers

Valluvar Kottam

Enjoy this green and peaceful environment with your partner and also explore wildlife with a cute walk together

Arignar Anna Zoological Park

Away from the city chaos, spend some romantic time in a peaceful aura with lush greenery, and don’t miss out on 450-year old Banyan tree 

The Huddleston Gardens of the Theosophical Society

This ideal place for couples, provides lovely views, clear water, and a romantic sunset while enjoying sandy walks

Covelong beach

Enjoy a perfect outdoor date at one of the most famous lovers spots in Chennai, where couples can spend time together having a meaningful conversation 

Guindy National Park

Marina Beach is renowned for its romantic sunsets and sunrises, leisurely walks, and delicious food options for couples to enjoy

Marina Beach

This Besant Nagar Beach provides a picturesque setting with golden sands and calm waves, perfect for enjoying romantic walks

Besant Nagar Beach

This is an ideal place to spend time with your partner under nature, among beautiful trees

Semmozhi Poonga

Enjoy the soothing environment and explore unique artworks providing an enriching experience, perfect for couples who appreciate arts 

Cholamandal Artists Village

The Madras Crocodile Bank is a romantic destination in Chennai, perfect for nature lovers to enjoy a fascinating experience amidst lush greenery

The Madras Crocodile Bank

