Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

March 01, 2024

10 romantic ways to say you look hot

You are a walking fireplace

#1

Image Source: Freepik

You are blazing hot!

#2

Image Source: Freepik

You look like you just stepped out of a magazine

#3

Image Source: Freepik

You set the temperature soaring

#4

Image Source: Freepik

You’re hotter than the sun

Image Source: Freepik

#5

You look like you could set the world on fire

#6

Image Source: Freepik

My body temperature rises when I am around you

#7

Image Source: Freepik

You make my heart flutter with desire

#8

Image Source: Freepik

#9

Image Source: Freepik

Your aura is a blazing fire

When you walk in, everything seems to melt away

 #10

Image Source: Freepik

