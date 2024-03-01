Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
March 01, 2024
10 romantic ways to say you look hot
You are a walking fireplace
#1
You are blazing hot!
#2
You look like you just stepped out of a magazine
#3
You set the temperature soaring
#4
You’re hotter than the sun
#5
You look like you could set the world on fire
#6
My body temperature rises when I am around you
#7
You make my heart flutter with desire
#8
#9
Your aura is a blazing fire
When you walk in, everything seems to melt away
#10
