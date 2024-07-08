Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

lifestyle 

july 08, 2024

10 Rosewater Face Packs for Glowing Skin

Mix Multani Mitti with rosewater, apply, let it dry, and rinse for refreshed, glowing skin

Rosewater and Multani Mitti

Image Source: Freepik

Combine sandalwood powder with rosewater, apply, and rinse after 15 minutes for a radiant complexion

Rosewater and Sandalwood Powder

Image Source: Freepik

Mix gram flour with rosewater, apply, let it dry, and wash off for a bright and smooth skin

Rosewater and Gram Flour

Image Source: Freepik

Blend rosewater with aloe vera gel, apply, leave for 20 minutes, and rinse for hydrated, glowing skin

Rosewater and Aloe Vera Gel

Image Source: Freepik

Mix rosewater with honey, apply, leave for 15 minutes, and rinse for a moisturized, glowing face

Image Source: Freepik

Rosewater and Honey

Combine rosewater with cucumber juice, apply, let it sit for 15 minutes, and rinse for refreshed skin

Rosewater and Cucumber Juice

Image Source: Freepik

Mix rosewater with lemon juice, apply, leave for 10 minutes, and rinse for bright, clear skin

Rosewater and Lemon Juice

Image Source: Freepik

Blend yogurt with rosewater, apply, let it dry, and rinse off for smooth, glowing skin

Rosewater and Yogurt

Image Source: Freepik

Rosewater and Turmeric

Image Source: Freepik

Combine turmeric powder with rosewater, apply, leave for 15 minutes, and wash off for a bright, glowing complexion

Mash ripe papaya and mix with rosewater, apply, let it sit for 15 minutes, and rinse for bright, rejuvenated skin

Rosewater and Papaya

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here