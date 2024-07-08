Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
lifestyle
july 08, 2024
10 Rosewater Face Packs for Glowing Skin
Mix Multani Mitti with rosewater, apply, let it dry, and rinse for refreshed, glowing skin
Rosewater and Multani Mitti
Image Source: Freepik
Combine sandalwood powder with rosewater, apply, and rinse after 15 minutes for a radiant complexion
Rosewater and Sandalwood Powder
Image Source: Freepik
Mix gram flour with rosewater, apply, let it dry, and wash off for a bright and smooth skin
Rosewater and Gram Flour
Image Source: Freepik
Blend rosewater with aloe vera gel, apply, leave for 20 minutes, and rinse for hydrated, glowing skin
Rosewater and Aloe Vera Gel
Image Source: Freepik
Mix rosewater with honey, apply, leave for 15 minutes, and rinse for a moisturized, glowing face
Image Source: Freepik
Rosewater and Honey
Combine rosewater with cucumber juice, apply, let it sit for 15 minutes, and rinse for refreshed skin
Rosewater and Cucumber Juice
Image Source: Freepik
Mix rosewater with lemon juice, apply, leave for 10 minutes, and rinse for bright, clear skin
Rosewater and Lemon Juice
Image Source: Freepik
Blend yogurt with rosewater, apply, let it dry, and rinse off for smooth, glowing skin
Rosewater and Yogurt
Image Source: Freepik
Rosewater and Turmeric
Image Source: Freepik
Combine turmeric powder with rosewater, apply, leave for 15 minutes, and wash off for a bright, glowing complexion
Mash ripe papaya and mix with rosewater, apply, let it sit for 15 minutes, and rinse for bright, rejuvenated skin
Rosewater and Papaya
Image Source: Freepik
