Mohit K Dixit
Lifestyle
NOVEMBER 15, 2023
10 round-the-world travel checklist
It is among the 7 wonders of the world. More than its beauty, the epic story behind its construction attracts visitors
Visit Taj Mahal
Image Source: Pexels
If you are an adventure lover, trek the trails on the Himalayas and relax on the lodges and luxury resorts
Trek the Himalayas
Image Source: Pexels
If you're a foodie, try Italian Cuisine in various places of the beautiful country
Italian Cuisine
Image Source: Pexels
One of the best ways to take in the glory of the Alaskan glaciers is by being one with the sea. Take a cruise ride
Alaskan Cruise
Image Source: Pexels
Walk Across the Great Wall of China and enjoy the lifetime experience
The Great Wall
Image Source: Pexels
It is located in Bolivia and is the largest salt-flat desert in the world. If you are a photographer, you will get a lot of scenic beauty to capture here
Salar de Uyuni
Image Source: Pexels
The ancient Inca city is known for its awe-inspiring archaeological achievements and the area is believed to still contain plenty of uncovered secrets. You should visit this place
Machu Picchu
Image Source: Pexels
Surfing in Indonesia
Image Source: Pexels
If you want to escape the crowds and discover surfing spots of your own, you are spoilt for choice amongst the 13,000 islands in Indonesia
The vast Serengeti is known for its rich ecosystem, game reserves, and primarily the largest mammal migration in the world. You can visit Serengeti any time of the year
Wildlife in Serengeti
Image Source: Pexels
The annual La Tomatina festival takes place in the town of Buñol in Spain and draws around 20,000 participants. Who doesn't want to experience it?
La Tomatina Festival
Image Source: Pexels
