Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 15, 2023

10 round-the-world travel checklist

It is among the 7 wonders of the world. More than its beauty, the epic story behind its construction attracts visitors

Visit Taj Mahal

Image Source: Pexels 

If you are an adventure lover, trek the trails on the Himalayas and relax on the lodges and luxury resorts

Trek the Himalayas 

Image Source: Pexels 

If you're a foodie, try Italian Cuisine in various places of the beautiful country

 Italian Cuisine 

Image Source: Pexels 

One of the best ways to take in the glory of the Alaskan glaciers is by being one with the sea. Take a cruise ride

Alaskan Cruise

Image Source: Pexels 

Walk Across the Great Wall of China and enjoy the lifetime experience 

The Great Wall 

Image Source: Pexels 

It is located in Bolivia and is the largest salt-flat desert in the world. If you are a photographer, you will get a lot of scenic beauty to capture here

Salar de Uyuni 

Image Source: Pexels 

The ancient Inca city is known for its awe-inspiring archaeological achievements and the area is believed to still contain plenty of uncovered secrets. You should visit this place

Machu Picchu

Image Source: Pexels

Surfing in Indonesia 

Image Source: Pexels 

If you want to escape the crowds and discover surfing spots of your own, you are spoilt for choice amongst the 13,000 islands in Indonesia 

The vast Serengeti is known for its rich ecosystem, game reserves, and primarily the largest mammal migration in the world. You can visit Serengeti any time of the year

Wildlife in Serengeti

Image Source: Pexels 

The annual La Tomatina festival takes place in the town of Buñol in Spain and draws around 20,000 participants. Who doesn't want to experience it? 

La Tomatina Festival

Image Source: Pexels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here