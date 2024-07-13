Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

july 13, 2024

10 rules of life

Never ruin a good day by thinking about a bad day

LET IT GO

Image: Freepik

Don't listen to what other people think of you

IGNORE THEM

Image: Freepik

Give it some time, time heals all

GIVE IT TIME

Image: Freepik

The only person you should try to beat is who you were yesterday

DON'T COMPARE

Image: Freepik

Stay calm and know that it's okay to not have everything figured out

STAY CALM

Image: Freepik

You are in charge of your happiness and how your life turns out

Image: Freepik

IT'S ON YOU

Life is short. Enjoy it while you have it

SMILE

Image: Freepik

Put in effort and dedication towards your goals and dreams

WORK HARD

Image: Freepik

Remember where you came from and stay humble in your successes

STAY HUMBLE

Image: Freepik

Mistakes are a part of life; learn from them and grow stronger

LEARN FROM MISTAKES

Image: Freepik

