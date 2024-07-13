Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
july 13, 2024
10 rules of life
Never ruin a good day by thinking about a bad day
LET IT GO
Image: Freepik
Don't listen to what other people think of you
IGNORE THEM
Image: Freepik
Give it some time, time heals all
GIVE IT TIME
Image: Freepik
The only person you should try to beat is who you were yesterday
DON'T COMPARE
Image: Freepik
Stay calm and know that it's okay to not have everything figured out
STAY CALM
Image: Freepik
You are in charge of your happiness and how your life turns out
Image: Freepik
IT'S ON YOU
Life is short. Enjoy it while you have it
SMILE
Image: Freepik
Put in effort and dedication towards your goals and dreams
WORK HARD
Image: Freepik
Remember where you came from and stay humble in your successes
STAY HUMBLE
Image: Freepik
Mistakes are a part of life; learn from them and grow stronger
LEARN FROM MISTAKES
Image: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.