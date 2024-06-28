Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
june 28, 2024
10 rules that define a gentleman
Before you go looking for the right woman, focus on being the right man
#1
Always make the first move, be the man
#2
Women love compliments, Gentlemen provide them
#3
Listen to understand, not just reply
#4
Arrive as a King, Leave as a Legend, and Be remembered as a Gentleman
#5
Speak your mind, don't hesitate
#6
Foul language is for the less educated
#7
Being kind and considerate in interactions with others is a key trait of a gentleman
#8
Starting a fight is for the boys, Men obtain the power to end one
#9
#10
Upholding strong moral principles and doing what is right even when no one is watching
