Jiya Surana 

 Lifestyle

june 28, 2024

10 rules that define a gentleman

Before you go looking for the right woman, focus on being the right man

#1

Image Source: Freepik

Always make the first move, be the man

#2

Image Source: Freepik

Women love compliments, Gentlemen provide them

#3

Image Source: Freepik

Listen to understand, not just reply

#4

Image Source: Freepik

Arrive as a King, Leave as a Legend, and Be remembered as a Gentleman

#5

Image Source: Freepik

Speak your mind, don't hesitate

Image Source: Freepik

#6

Foul language is for the less educated

#7

Image Source: Freepik

Being kind and considerate in interactions with others is a key trait of a gentleman

#8

Image Source: Freepik

Starting a fight is for the boys, Men obtain the power to end one

#9

Image Source: Freepik

#10

Image Source: Freepik

Upholding strong moral principles and doing what is right even when no one is watching

