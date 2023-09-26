Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 26, 2023

10 Rules you must follow in life

Protect your time, it's a non-renewable resource

The fastest way to unhappiness is by comparing your life to others

There are very few legitimate shortcuts in life. Stop looking 

Never do an activity just so you can tell others about it

Do everything to the best of your abilities

Sometimes you need to do nothing to allow your brain space to be creative

Learn from your mistakes and keep growing

Take risks and step out of your comfort zone

Prioritize your physical and mental well-being by eating well, exercising, and seeking support when needed

Live in the present moment and find joy in the journey

