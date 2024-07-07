Heading 3

july 07, 2024

10 sad love quotes for Instagram pics 

Maybe it was something not important to you, but it was my heart 

#1

Image Source: Pexels

I wish time had better timing for you and me 

#2

Image Source: Pexels

I wished for a lasting love, and the love lasted, but the lover left

#3

Image Source: Pexels

Find comfort in knowing that you made the right choice 

#4

Image Source: Pexels

Why are you sad? Because you speak to me in words and I look at you with feelings 

#5

Image Source: Pexels

We went too far in thinking and forgot that destinies are written 

Image Source: Pexels

#6

I'm in love with the impossibility of us 

#7

Image Source: Pexels

I almost had you. Didn't I?

#8

Image Source: Pexels

Don't blame the distance, when it's your heart that gave up 

#9

Image Source: Pexels

Be silent, heart; there is no hope!

#10

Image Source: Pexels

