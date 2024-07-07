Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
july 07, 2024
10 sad love quotes for Instagram pics
Maybe it was something not important to you, but it was my heart
#1
I wish time had better timing for you and me
#2
I wished for a lasting love, and the love lasted, but the lover left
#3
Find comfort in knowing that you made the right choice
#4
Why are you sad? Because you speak to me in words and I look at you with feelings
#5
We went too far in thinking and forgot that destinies are written
#6
I'm in love with the impossibility of us
#7
I almost had you. Didn't I?
#8
Don't blame the distance, when it's your heart that gave up
#9
Be silent, heart; there is no hope!
#10
