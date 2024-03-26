Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle 

March 26, 2024

10 safari captions for Instagram 

You know you are truly alive when you’re living among lions

#1

Image Source: Pexels

The GOAT Life! 

#2

Image Source: Pexels

My heart longs for the African savanna

#3

Image Source: Pexels

Exploration and adventure are my two favorite words 

#4

Image Source: Pexels

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them

Image Source: Pexels

#5

Adventures that leave pawprints on your heart

#6

Image Source: Pexels

Sunrise to sunset, every moment is a safari delight

#7

Image Source: Pexels

Finding serenity in the heart of the wilderness

#8

Image Source: Pexels

#9

Image Source: Pexels

A safari adventure, a story worth telling 

Wandering in wonder, where the wild calls 

#10

Image Source: Pexels

