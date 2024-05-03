Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Travel

MAY 03, 2024

10 Safest Countries For Women To Study Abroad

Iceland passed a gender equality law in 2000, this is one of the major reasons for the country to be considered safe for women students 

Iceland

Image Source:  Pexels

The capital of Denmark, Copenhagen has low crime rates and the employment situation for women is also great

 Denmark

Image Source:  Pexels

 Ireland

Image Source:  Pexels

Ireland is not only a beautiful tourist spot but also a safe haven for women students who come from various countries to seek educational opportunities 

A large number of female students enroll every year to New Zealand and it therefore stands 4th on the Global Peace Index of 2023 

New Zealand

Image Source:  Pexels

Along with its serene beauty, Austria has several prestigious universities where women enroll in large numbers every year

Image Source:  Pexels

Austria

Singapore stands 6th on the list and is known to have strict rules that guarantee safety of women 

 Singapore

Image Source:  Pexels

Portugal has very low crime rates and it is home to a number of famous universities 

Portugal

Image Source:  Pexels

 Slovenia 

Image Source:  Pexels

This European country is small but has safety regulations and low crime rates to ensure betterment of women students 

 Japan

Image Source:  Pexels

Japan has the lowest crime rates in Asia and every year, a large number of women student around the globe enroll in Japan’s universities 

The 10th most safest country for women students is Switzerland, another European country known for its safety measures and stringent regulations 

Switzerland 

Image Source:  Pexels

