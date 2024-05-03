Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Travel
MAY 03, 2024
10 Safest Countries For Women To Study Abroad
Iceland passed a gender equality law in 2000, this is one of the major reasons for the country to be considered safe for women students
Iceland
Image Source: Pexels
The capital of Denmark, Copenhagen has low crime rates and the employment situation for women is also great
Denmark
Image Source: Pexels
Ireland
Image Source: Pexels
Ireland is not only a beautiful tourist spot but also a safe haven for women students who come from various countries to seek educational opportunities
A large number of female students enroll every year to New Zealand and it therefore stands 4th on the Global Peace Index of 2023
New Zealand
Image Source: Pexels
Along with its serene beauty, Austria has several prestigious universities where women enroll in large numbers every year
Image Source: Pexels
Austria
Singapore stands 6th on the list and is known to have strict rules that guarantee safety of women
Singapore
Image Source: Pexels
Portugal has very low crime rates and it is home to a number of famous universities
Portugal
Image Source: Pexels
Slovenia
Image Source: Pexels
This European country is small but has safety regulations and low crime rates to ensure betterment of women students
Japan
Image Source: Pexels
Japan has the lowest crime rates in Asia and every year, a large number of women student around the globe enroll in Japan’s universities
The 10th most safest country for women students is Switzerland, another European country known for its safety measures and stringent regulations
Switzerland
Image Source: Pexels
