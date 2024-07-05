Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

july 05, 2024

10 Safest Countries in the World

Famous for its mesmerizing landscapes, strong social cohesion, and low crime rates, Iceland ensures both residents and visitors feel safe

Iceland

Image Source: Freepik

Demark stands out because of its stable political system, public services, and high quality of life, and is appreciated for its friendly atmosphere

Denmark

Image Source: Freepik

Ireland’s warm and friendly locals, along with its breathtaking landscapes, and rich history create a welcoming atmosphere

Ireland

Image Source: Freepik

Renowned for its low crime rates, and mesmerizing beauty, New Zealand has a well-developed tourist infrastructure

New Zealand

Image Source: Freepik

Austria’s fascinating towns, Alpine scenery, and rich cultural heritage make it one of the safe and attractive destinations to visit

Austria

Image Source: Freepik

With its strict laws, excellent infrastructure, and clean streets, Singapore lets visitors enjoy a hassle-free trip

Image Source: Freepik

Singapore

Portugal's beautiful coastline, friendly locals, and historic cities are one of the top travel destinations to enjoy a relaxed atmosphere

Portugal

Image Source: Freepik

Located between Italy, Hungary, Austria, and Croatia, Slovenia has friendly locals ideal for adventure and relaxation

Slovenia

Image Source: Freepik

The place celebrated for its low crime rates, sophisticated infrastructure, and rich cultural heritage- Japan lets you enjoy the bustling streets of Japan

Japan

Image Source: Freepik

Switzerland has efficient public services and beautiful scenery that offers a safe and delightful travel experience

Switzerland

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here