Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
july 05, 2024
10 Safest Countries in the World
Famous for its mesmerizing landscapes, strong social cohesion, and low crime rates, Iceland ensures both residents and visitors feel safe
Iceland
Image Source: Freepik
Demark stands out because of its stable political system, public services, and high quality of life, and is appreciated for its friendly atmosphere
Denmark
Image Source: Freepik
Ireland’s warm and friendly locals, along with its breathtaking landscapes, and rich history create a welcoming atmosphere
Ireland
Image Source: Freepik
Renowned for its low crime rates, and mesmerizing beauty, New Zealand has a well-developed tourist infrastructure
New Zealand
Image Source: Freepik
Austria’s fascinating towns, Alpine scenery, and rich cultural heritage make it one of the safe and attractive destinations to visit
Austria
Image Source: Freepik
With its strict laws, excellent infrastructure, and clean streets, Singapore lets visitors enjoy a hassle-free trip
Image Source: Freepik
Singapore
Portugal's beautiful coastline, friendly locals, and historic cities are one of the top travel destinations to enjoy a relaxed atmosphere
Portugal
Image Source: Freepik
Located between Italy, Hungary, Austria, and Croatia, Slovenia has friendly locals ideal for adventure and relaxation
Slovenia
Image Source: Freepik
The place celebrated for its low crime rates, sophisticated infrastructure, and rich cultural heritage- Japan lets you enjoy the bustling streets of Japan
Japan
Image Source: Freepik
Switzerland has efficient public services and beautiful scenery that offers a safe and delightful travel experience
Switzerland
Image Source: Freepik
