SEPTEMBER 21, 2023

10 Sagittarius Celebrities: Ft Hollywood 

The Anti-Hero singer who celebrates her birthday on December 13 always shows an empathetic and adventurous side which perfectly aligns with signature Sagittarian traits

Image: Taylor Swift's Instagram

Taylor Swift 

Ben Stiller 

Image: Getty

Born November 30, The Office star is extremely spirited and witty yet can be a little judgemental sometimes making him an ideal Sagittarian

The Marriage Story star who rings her birthday on November 22 is known for her warm and cheerful nature which reflects her Sagittarian traits

Scarlett Johansson

Image: Getty

Ian Somerhalder

Image: Ian Somerhalder's Instagram

Born on December 8, The Vampire Diaries star's outgoing and adventurous side makes him an ideal Sagittarian

The Toxic singer who blows candles on December 2 is impulsive and careless at the same time modest and honest showing her Sagittarian traits 

Britney Spears

Image: Britney Spears's Instagram

Born on December 8, the Super Freaky Girl rapper always shows an optimistic and humble side at the same time shies away from expressing her opinions. These traits render her a true Sagittarian 

Nicki Minaj

Image: Nicki Minaj's Instagram

The Fight Club star celebrates his birthday on December 18. The actor comes across as outgoing and honest which are common Sagittarian traits

Image: Getty

Brad Pitt 

The Flower singer who cuts her birthday cake on November 23 has a blunt yet generous side along with impulsiveness making her Sagittarius traits quite noticeable 

Miley Cyrus

Image: Miley Cyrus's Instagram

Born on December 19, the Prisoners star is down-to-earth and has a witty nature that makes him a true Sagittarian

Jake Gyllenhaal

Image: Jake Gyllenhaal’s Instagram

The Mean Girls alum who blows candles on December 3 always shows off a supportive and generous side which complements her Sagittarian traits 

Amanda Seyfried

Image: Amanda Seyfried's  Instagram

