SEPTEMBER 21, 2023
10 Sagittarius Celebrities: Ft Hollywood
The Anti-Hero singer who celebrates her birthday on December 13 always shows an empathetic and adventurous side which perfectly aligns with signature Sagittarian traits
Image: Taylor Swift's Instagram
Taylor Swift
Ben Stiller
Image: Getty
Born November 30, The Office star is extremely spirited and witty yet can be a little judgemental sometimes making him an ideal Sagittarian
The Marriage Story star who rings her birthday on November 22 is known for her warm and cheerful nature which reflects her Sagittarian traits
Scarlett Johansson
Image: Getty
Ian Somerhalder
Image: Ian Somerhalder's Instagram
Born on December 8, The Vampire Diaries star's outgoing and adventurous side makes him an ideal Sagittarian
The Toxic singer who blows candles on December 2 is impulsive and careless at the same time modest and honest showing her Sagittarian traits
Britney Spears
Image: Britney Spears's Instagram
Born on December 8, the Super Freaky Girl rapper always shows an optimistic and humble side at the same time shies away from expressing her opinions. These traits render her a true Sagittarian
Nicki Minaj
Image: Nicki Minaj's Instagram
The Fight Club star celebrates his birthday on December 18. The actor comes across as outgoing and honest which are common Sagittarian traits
Image: Getty
Brad Pitt
The Flower singer who cuts her birthday cake on November 23 has a blunt yet generous side along with impulsiveness making her Sagittarius traits quite noticeable
Miley Cyrus
Image: Miley Cyrus's Instagram
Born on December 19, the Prisoners star is down-to-earth and has a witty nature that makes him a true Sagittarian
Jake Gyllenhaal
Image: Jake Gyllenhaal’s Instagram
The Mean Girls alum who blows candles on December 3 always shows off a supportive and generous side which complements her Sagittarian traits
Amanda Seyfried
Image: Amanda Seyfried's Instagram
