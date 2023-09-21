Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
SEPTEMBER 21, 2023
10 Sagittarius celebs ft Bollywood
The RHTDM star who rings her birthday on December 9 comes across to be extremely humble and selfless at the same time unhesitantly shares her thoughts, showcasing her true Sagittarian traits
Image: Dia Mirza's Instagram
Dia Mirza
Arjun Rampal
Image: Dia Mirza's Instagram
Born on November 26, The Om Shanti Om star's generous and adventurous side render his Sagittarius traits
The Jailer star who blows candles on December 21 has warm and cheerful nature which are common Sagittarius traits
Tamanna Bhatia
Image: Tamanna Bhatia's Instagram
John Abraham
Image: John Abraham's Instagram
Born December 17, the Pathaan star is spritted and modest, at the same time, he has an impulsive side which perfectly complements his Sagittarius traits
The OMG 2 actress celebrates her birthday on November 28. The actress' modest and down-to-earth personality demonstrates her Sagittarian traits
Yami Gautam
Image: Yami Gautam's Instagram
Born on December 21, from the Hero No.1 star's cheeky and witty nature it isn't difficult to determine his Sagittarian traits
Govinda
Image: Govinda's Instagram
The Wake-Up Sid star who celebrates her birthday on December 3 is known for her intellect and kindness, reflecting her Sagittarian traits
Image: Konkona Sen Sharma's Instagram
Konkona Sen Sharma
Born on December 12, the South Superstar's spritted side is quite noticeable from his films and at the same time, he is extremely down-to-earth which showcases his Sagittarian traits perfectly
Rajinikanth
Image: Rajinikanth's Instagram
The Manikarnika star rings her birthday on December 19. Her Sagittarian traitsare quite noticeable from her cheerful and honest nature
Ankita Lokhande
Image: Ankita Lokhande's Instagram
The Bahubali star who blows candles on December 14 comes across to be generous and lively displaying his ideal Sagittarian traits
Rana Daggubati
Image: Rana Daggubati's Instagram
