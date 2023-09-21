Heading 3

 Ishita Gupta 

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 21, 2023

10 Sagittarius celebs ft Bollywood 

The RHTDM star who rings her birthday on December 9 comes across to be extremely humble and selfless at the same time unhesitantly shares her thoughts, showcasing her true Sagittarian traits 

Image: Dia Mirza's Instagram

Dia Mirza

Arjun Rampal

Image: Dia Mirza's Instagram

Born on November 26, The Om Shanti Om star's generous and adventurous side render his Sagittarius traits 

The Jailer star who blows candles on December 21 has warm and cheerful nature which are common Sagittarius traits 

Tamanna Bhatia

Image: Tamanna Bhatia's Instagram

John Abraham

Image: John Abraham's Instagram

Born December 17, the Pathaan star is spritted and modest, at the same time, he has an impulsive side which perfectly complements his Sagittarius traits

The OMG 2 actress celebrates her birthday on November 28. The actress' modest and down-to-earth personality demonstrates her Sagittarian traits

Yami Gautam

Image: Yami Gautam's Instagram

Born on December 21, from the Hero No.1 star's cheeky and witty nature it isn't difficult to determine his Sagittarian traits

Govinda

Image: Govinda's Instagram

The Wake-Up Sid star who celebrates her birthday on December 3 is known for her intellect and kindness, reflecting her Sagittarian traits

Image: Konkona Sen Sharma's Instagram

Konkona Sen Sharma

Born on December 12, the South Superstar's spritted side is quite noticeable from his films and at the same time, he is extremely down-to-earth which showcases his Sagittarian traits perfectly 

Rajinikanth

Image: Rajinikanth's Instagram

The Manikarnika star rings her birthday on December 19. Her Sagittarian traitsare quite noticeable from her cheerful and honest nature

Ankita Lokhande

Image: Ankita Lokhande's Instagram

The Bahubali star who blows candles on December 14 comes across to be generous and lively displaying his ideal Sagittarian traits

Rana Daggubati

Image:  Rana Daggubati's Instagram

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here