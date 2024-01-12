Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
lifestyle
January 12, 2024
10 Salmon recipes to try
Elevate your barbecue game with this simple yet flavorful recipe, combining the smokiness of the grill with the freshness of lemon and dill
Grilled Lemon Dill Salmon
Image: Pexels
Indulge in the perfect balance of sweet and savory as honey and garlic glaze over succulent baked salmon fillets, creating a mouthwatering dish
Honey Garlic Baked Salmon
Image: Pexels
Embrace healthy cooking with these parchment packets, where salmon and asparagus are steamed to perfection with a medley of herbs and a splash of white wine
Salmon and Asparagus Parchment Packets
Image: Pexels
Brighten up your plate with a burst of citrus and the richness of maple syrup, creating a glaze that perfectly complements the natural flavors of salmon
Citrus Maple Glazed Salmon
Image: Pexels
Transform your salmon into a culinary masterpiece by coating it in a vibrant pesto crust, adding a burst of herbal goodness to every bite
Image: Pexels
Pesto Crusted Salmon
Elevate your grilling game by coating salmon in a medley of fresh herbs, creating a fragrant and herbaceous crust that enhances the natural flavors
Herb-Crusted Grilled Salmon
Image: Pexels
Spice up your burger night with these chipotle lime salmon burgers, combining bold flavors with the juicy goodness of a perfectly grilled patty
Chipotle Lime Salmon Burgers
Image: Pexels
A delectable dance of silky smoked salmon, cream cheese, red onions, capers, and fresh dill on a toasted everything bagel
Classic smoked salmon bagel sandwich
Image: Pexels
Sesame-Crusted Salmon Sushi Bowl
Image: Pexels
Bring the sushi experience home with a delightful bowl featuring sesame-crusted salmon, avocado, edamame, and a drizzle of soy sauce
Experience the exquisite tenderness of salmon poached in a luxurious blend of butter and zesty lemon, creating a melt-in-your-mouth sensation
Lemon Butter Poached Salmon
Image: Pexels
