Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

lifestyle 

January 12, 2024

10 Salmon recipes to try 

Elevate your barbecue game with this simple yet flavorful recipe, combining the smokiness of the grill with the freshness of lemon and dill

Grilled Lemon Dill Salmon

Image: Pexels

Indulge in the perfect balance of sweet and savory as honey and garlic glaze over succulent baked salmon fillets, creating a mouthwatering dish

Honey Garlic Baked Salmon

Image: Pexels

Embrace healthy cooking with these parchment packets, where salmon and asparagus are steamed to perfection with a medley of herbs and a splash of white wine

Salmon and Asparagus Parchment Packets

Image: Pexels

Brighten up your plate with a burst of citrus and the richness of maple syrup, creating a glaze that perfectly complements the natural flavors of salmon

Citrus Maple Glazed Salmon

Image: Pexels

Transform your salmon into a culinary masterpiece by coating it in a vibrant pesto crust, adding a burst of herbal goodness to every bite

Image: Pexels

Pesto Crusted Salmon

Elevate your grilling game by coating salmon in a medley of fresh herbs, creating a fragrant and herbaceous crust that enhances the natural flavors

Herb-Crusted Grilled Salmon

Image: Pexels

Spice up your burger night with these chipotle lime salmon burgers, combining bold flavors with the juicy goodness of a perfectly grilled patty

Chipotle Lime Salmon Burgers

Image: Pexels

A delectable dance of silky smoked salmon, cream cheese, red onions, capers, and fresh dill on a toasted everything bagel

Classic smoked salmon bagel sandwich

Image: Pexels

Sesame-Crusted Salmon Sushi Bowl

Image: Pexels

Bring the sushi experience home with a delightful bowl featuring sesame-crusted salmon, avocado, edamame, and a drizzle of soy sauce

Experience the exquisite tenderness of salmon poached in a luxurious blend of butter and zesty lemon, creating a melt-in-your-mouth sensation

Lemon Butter Poached Salmon

Image: Pexels

