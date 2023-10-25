Heading 3

OCTOBER 23, 2023

10 sandwich recipes to try

The timeless BLT (bacon, lettuce, and tomato) with a smear of mayo on toasted bread. A simple yet unbeatable choice

Classic BLT

Image Source: pexels

Elevate the classic grilled cheese with artisanal cheeses, herbs, and even slices of ripe pear or apple for a delightful twist

Grilled cheese with a twist

Image Source: pexels

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil leaves, and a drizzle of balsamic glaze on ciabatta or baguette for a taste of Italy in every bite

Caprese sandwich

Image Source: pexels

Slow-cooked, tender pulled pork smothered in barbecue sauce and topped with coleslaw, all tucked between a soft bun

BBQ pulled pork

Image Source: pexels

Load up your favorite whole-grain bread with a colorful array of roasted vegetables, avocado, hummus, and feta cheese

Veggie delight

Image Source: pexels

A hearty delight featuring layers of corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Russian dressing, grilled to perfection on rye bread

Reuben sandwich

Image Source: pexels

Transport your taste buds to Havana with a Cubano filled with roast pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard, all pressed to crispy perfection

Cubano sandwich

Image Source: pexels

This Vietnamese-inspired sandwich combines marinated grilled meats (typically pork or chicken) with fresh cilantro, pickled vegetables, and chili mayonnaise on a baguette

Banh Mi

Image Source: pexels

A Thanksgiving-inspired sandwich with roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing, and melted brie, all pressed between slices of cranberry walnut bread

Turkey cranberry panini

Image Source: pexels

A brunch favorite with smoked salmon, cream cheese, capers, red onion, and fresh dill piled high on a toasted bagel

Smoked salmon bagel

Image Source: pexels

