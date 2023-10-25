Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
lifestyle
OCTOBER 23, 2023
10 sandwich recipes to try
The timeless BLT (bacon, lettuce, and tomato) with a smear of mayo on toasted bread. A simple yet unbeatable choice
Classic BLT
Image Source: pexels
Elevate the classic grilled cheese with artisanal cheeses, herbs, and even slices of ripe pear or apple for a delightful twist
Grilled cheese with a twist
Image Source: pexels
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil leaves, and a drizzle of balsamic glaze on ciabatta or baguette for a taste of Italy in every bite
Caprese sandwich
Image Source: pexels
Slow-cooked, tender pulled pork smothered in barbecue sauce and topped with coleslaw, all tucked between a soft bun
BBQ pulled pork
Image Source: pexels
Load up your favorite whole-grain bread with a colorful array of roasted vegetables, avocado, hummus, and feta cheese
Veggie delight
Image Source: pexels
A hearty delight featuring layers of corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Russian dressing, grilled to perfection on rye bread
Reuben sandwich
Image Source: pexels
Transport your taste buds to Havana with a Cubano filled with roast pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard, all pressed to crispy perfection
Cubano sandwich
Image Source: pexels
This Vietnamese-inspired sandwich combines marinated grilled meats (typically pork or chicken) with fresh cilantro, pickled vegetables, and chili mayonnaise on a baguette
Banh Mi
Image Source: pexels
A Thanksgiving-inspired sandwich with roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing, and melted brie, all pressed between slices of cranberry walnut bread
Turkey cranberry panini
Image Source: pexels
A brunch favorite with smoked salmon, cream cheese, capers, red onion, and fresh dill piled high on a toasted bagel
Smoked salmon bagel
Image Source: pexels
