Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
may 13, 2024
10 Savage Breakup Captions
I'm going to chill and sit back
#1
Image Source: Pexels
You were my cup of tea, but I drink coffee now
#2
Image Source: Pexels
Girls' night every night
#3
Image Source: Pexels
Who's next?
#4
Image Source: Pexels
People may say things to break your heart, but my plants never will
#5
Image Source: Pexels
The more people I meet, the more I fall in love with dogs
Image Source: Pexels
#6
No room for shadows in my sunny life
#7
Image Source: Pexels
The only time I think of you is on Saturday morning. It’s the day when I take out the garbage
#8
Image Source: Pexels
All ex-files are closed, and new files are on their way to be opened
#9
Image Source: Pexels
To be honest, dear, I couldn’t care less
#10
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.