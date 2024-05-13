Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle 

may 13, 2024

10 Savage Breakup Captions 

I'm going to chill and sit back

#1

You were my cup of tea, but I drink coffee now

#2

Girls' night every night

#3

Who's next?

#4

People may say things to break your heart, but my plants never will

#5

The more people I meet, the more I fall in love with dogs

#6

No room for shadows in my sunny life

#7

The only time I think of you is on Saturday morning. It’s the day when I take out the garbage

#8

All ex-files are closed, and new files are on their way to be opened

#9

To be honest, dear, I couldn’t care less

#10

