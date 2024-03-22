Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle 

March 22, 2024

10 savage captions for your selfies 

My middle finger salutes you 

#1

There’s always a wild side to an innocent face

#2

Judge me when you’re perfect 

#3

If you’re testing my waters, you better know how to swim 

#4

Life is short. Smile while you still have teeth 

#5

I’m 99% angel, but oh, that 1%… 

#6

After Monday and Tuesday, even the calendar says WTF

#7

Oh sorry, I didn’t realize you were an expert on how I should live my life. Hold on, let me get a notebook

#8

#9

I’ve got heels higher than your standards

Be savage, not average 

#10

