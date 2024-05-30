Heading 3

10 Savage Replies To ‘I Was Just Joking’ 

ls that your idea of a joke or just your way of being rude?

Be funnier because that wasn't it 

Haha, I see what you did there, playing the joke card

Glad you clarified, I was almost taking you seriously for a moment

Fair enough, jokes can be hit or miss. If that's your idea of humor, I'd hate to see what you consider serious 

Thanks for the insult wrapped in a 'joke'. You must be fun at parties

Must be exhausting trying to backpedal that hard 

And You Find That A Good Enough Excuse To Say Things Like That?

Please Explain The Joke To Me

Aren’t You A Bit Too Old To Be Just Joking?

