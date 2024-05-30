Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Lifestyle
may 29, 2024
10 Savage Replies To ‘I Was Just Joking’
ls that your idea of a joke or just your way of being rude?
#1
Image: Pexels
Be funnier because that wasn't it
#2
Image: Pexels
Haha, I see what you did there, playing the joke card
#3
Image: Pexels
Glad you clarified, I was almost taking you seriously for a moment
#4
Image: Pexels
Fair enough, jokes can be hit or miss. If that's your idea of humor, I'd hate to see what you consider serious
#5
Image: Pexels
Thanks for the insult wrapped in a 'joke'. You must be fun at parties
#6
Image: Pexels
Must be exhausting trying to backpedal that hard
#7
Image: Pexels
And You Find That A Good Enough Excuse To Say Things Like That?
#8
Image: Pexels
Please Explain The Joke To Me
#9
Image: Freepik
Aren’t You A Bit Too Old To Be Just Joking?
#10
Image: Pexels
