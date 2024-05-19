Heading 3

10 Savage Replies To Insults 

Reply: Funny, I didn't realize I came with a price tag

Insult: You're Worthless 

Reply: I may be boring to you, but I’m fascinating to myself - and that's all that matters

Insult: You're boring

Reply: Annoying? I prefer to think of it as being delightfully unforgettable

Insult: You're annoying

Reply: If being real means being genuine as you, I'll take being fake any day

Insult: You're so fake

Reply: Watch me as I go - I love proving people wrong!

Insult: You'll never amount to anything

Reply: We're all special in our own ways, don't you think?

Insult: You think you're so special

Reply: Ah, the joy of being underestimated. It's like having a secret superpower

Insult: You're stupid

Reply: 'Funny, I thought ambition was supposed to be a good thing

Insult: You're just a wannabe

Reply: Loser at what? The race you're running to the bottom?

Insult: You're a loser

Reply: If being a nobody means having the freedom to be myself, then I’ll gladly wear that title

Insult: You're a nobody

