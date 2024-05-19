Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
may 19, 2024
10 Savage Replies To Insults
Reply: Funny, I didn't realize I came with a price tag
Insult: You're Worthless
Image Source: Pexels
Reply: I may be boring to you, but I’m fascinating to myself - and that's all that matters
Insult: You're boring
Image Source: Pexels
Reply: Annoying? I prefer to think of it as being delightfully unforgettable
Insult: You're annoying
Image Source: Pexels
Reply: If being real means being genuine as you, I'll take being fake any day
Insult: You're so fake
Image Source: Pexels
Reply: Watch me as I go - I love proving people wrong!
Insult: You'll never amount to anything
Image Source: Pexels
Reply: We're all special in our own ways, don't you think?
Image Source: Pexels
Insult: You think you're so special
Reply: Ah, the joy of being underestimated. It's like having a secret superpower
Insult: You're stupid
Image Source: Pexels
Reply: 'Funny, I thought ambition was supposed to be a good thing
Insult: You're just a wannabe
Image Source: Pexels
Reply: Loser at what? The race you're running to the bottom?
Insult: You're a loser
Image Source: Pexels
Reply: If being a nobody means having the freedom to be myself, then I’ll gladly wear that title
Insult: You're a nobody
Image Source: Pexels
