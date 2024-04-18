Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
APRIL 18, 2024
10 Scent-sational Ideas for a Fragrant Home
Incorporating plants like lavender, rosemary, or jasmine can be grown for they are naturally adorned with pleasant scents
Aromatic Plants
Image Source: pexels
Use essential oil diffusers to spread delightful aromas throughout your home
Essential Oils
Image Source: pexels
Invest in high-quality scented candles in various fragrances to add ambiance and fragrance to different rooms; creating a wonderful vibe!
Scented Candles
Image Source: pexels
Create your own simmering potpourri with citrus peels, cinnamon sticks, and cloves for a natural and fragrant atmosphere
Simmering Potpourri
Image Source: pexels
Display fresh flowers in vases to bring in a natural and refreshing scent; and to add on to that, they look beautiful too!
Image Source: pexels
Fresh Flowers
Make your own air fresheners using natural ingredients like baking soda, vinegar, and essential oils and spray it in regular intervals!
Homemade Air Fresheners
Image Source: pexels
Spritz your linens and curtains with a linen spray
Linen Spray
Image Source: pexels
Herb Gardens
Image Source: pexels
Grow herbs like mint, basil, or thyme indoors for a constant source of natural fragrance and culinary use
Scented Drawer Liner
Image Source: pexels
Line your drawers with scented liners to infuse your clothing with a pleasant aroma; so your wardrobe smells delightful
Incense Sticks
Image Source: pexels
Burn incense sticks for a fragrant and calming atmosphere, especially during meditation or relaxation sessions
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.