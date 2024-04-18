Heading 3

Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

APRIL 18, 2024

10 Scent-sational Ideas for a Fragrant Home

Incorporating plants like lavender, rosemary, or jasmine can be grown for they are naturally adorned with pleasant scents

Aromatic Plants

Image Source: pexels

Use essential oil diffusers to spread delightful aromas throughout your home 

Essential Oils

Image Source: pexels

Invest in high-quality scented candles in various fragrances to add ambiance and fragrance to different rooms; creating a wonderful vibe! 

 Scented Candles

Image Source:  pexels

Create your own simmering potpourri with citrus peels, cinnamon sticks, and cloves for a natural and fragrant atmosphere

Simmering Potpourri

Image Source:  pexels

Display fresh flowers in vases to bring in a natural and refreshing scent; and to add on to that, they look beautiful too! 

Image Source: pexels

Fresh Flowers

Make your own air fresheners using natural ingredients like baking soda, vinegar, and essential oils and spray it in regular intervals! 

 Homemade Air Fresheners

Image Source: pexels

Spritz your linens and curtains with a  linen spray

Linen Spray

Image Source: pexels

Herb Gardens

Image Source: pexels

Grow herbs like mint, basil, or thyme indoors for a constant source of natural fragrance and culinary use

Scented Drawer Liner

Image Source: pexels

Line your drawers with scented liners to infuse your clothing with a pleasant aroma; so your wardrobe smells delightful 

Incense Sticks

Image Source: pexels

 Burn incense sticks for a fragrant and calming atmosphere, especially during meditation or relaxation sessions

