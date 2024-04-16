Heading 3
Aditi Singh
APRIL 16, 2024
10 Schezwan Dishes To Try
Rice is stir-fried with vegetables, meat of your preference and a spicy Schezwan sauce; India’s favorite Chinese dish!
Schezwan Fried Rice
Noodles cooked with a fiery Schezwan sauce, mixed with vegetables or meat; their spicier and are darker in color as compared to normal noodles
Schezwan Noodles
Tender chicken pieces are cooked in a spicy Schezwan sauce with bell peppers and onions
Schezwan Chicken
Cubes of paneer cooked in a spicy Schezwan sauce with onions and peppers; a delectable snack to devour
Schezwan Paneer
Succulent prawns are cooked in a hot and flavorful Schezwan sauce with garlic and ginger
Schezwan Prawns
Tofu cubes are stir-fried with a zesty Schezwan sauce, often accompanied by vegetables
Schezwan Tofu
Fried rice cooked with eggs and a spicy Schezwan sauce, offering a delightful combination of flavors
Schezwan Egg Fried Rice
Schezwan Vegetable Stir-Fry
Vegetables are stir-fried in a fiery Schezwan sauce, creating a tasty and spicy dish
Schezwan Potato
Potatoes can settle anywhere! Potatoes cooked in a tangy and spicy Schezwan sauce, perfect as a side dish or an appetizer
Also called Chinese bhel; is a spicy and crunchy Indian street food snack made with puffed rice, vegetables, peanuts, and a generous drizzle of Schezwan sauce
Schezwan Bhel
