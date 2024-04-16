Heading 3

APRIL 16, 2024

10 Schezwan Dishes To Try

Rice is stir-fried with vegetables, meat of your preference and a spicy Schezwan sauce; India’s favorite Chinese dish! 

 Schezwan Fried Rice

Image Source: freepik

Noodles cooked with a fiery Schezwan sauce, mixed with vegetables or meat; their spicier and are darker in color as compared to normal noodles

Schezwan Noodles

Image Source: freepik

 Tender chicken pieces are cooked in a spicy Schezwan sauce with bell peppers and onions

 Schezwan Chicken

Image Source:  freepik

Cubes of paneer cooked in a spicy Schezwan sauce with onions and peppers; a delectable snack to devour

 Schezwan Paneer

Image Source:  freepik

Succulent prawns are cooked in a hot and flavorful Schezwan sauce with garlic and ginger

Image Source: freepik

Schezwan Prawns

Tofu cubes are stir-fried with a zesty Schezwan sauce, often accompanied by vegetables

Schezwan Tofu

Image Source: freepik

Fried rice cooked with eggs and a spicy Schezwan sauce, offering a delightful combination of flavors

Schezwan Egg Fried Rice

Image Source: freepik

 Schezwan Vegetable Stir-Fry

Image Source: freepik

Vegetables are stir-fried in a fiery Schezwan sauce, creating a tasty and spicy dish

Schezwan Potato

Image Source: freepik

Potatoes can settle anywhere! Potatoes cooked in a tangy and spicy Schezwan sauce, perfect as a side dish or an appetizer

Also called Chinese bhel; is a spicy and crunchy Indian street food snack made with puffed rice, vegetables, peanuts, and a generous drizzle of Schezwan sauce

Schezwan Bhel

Image Source:  freepik

