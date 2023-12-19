Heading 3

Raina Reyaz 

Lifestyle 

DECEMBER 19, 2023

10 science fiction books to read

Venture into the desert planet of Arrakis, where noble houses, political intrigue, and the spice melange shape the destiny of a young hero

Dune by Frank Herbert

Image Source: Pexels 

Immerse yourself in the cyberpunk world as Case, a washed-up computer hacker, is hired for a last chance heist in a realm of artificial intelligence and virtual reality

Neuromancer by William Gibson

Image Source: Pexels 

Join young Ender Wiggin as he trains in space to become a military genius to defend humanity against an impending alien invasion

Ender's Game by Orson Scott Card

Image Source: Pexels 

The Left Hand of Darkness by Ursula K. Le Guin Explore the icy world of Gethen, where a human envoy navigates political intrigue and the unique biology of an androgynous species

The Left Hand of Darkness by Ursula K. Le Guin

Image Source: Pexels 

Enter a dystopian future where a computer virus threatens both the virtual and real worlds, and a pizza delivery guy becomes an unlikely hero

Snow Crash by Neal Stephenson 

Image Source: Pexels 

Embark on a pilgrimage with seven travelers who share their stories, unveiling a galaxy-spanning epic that weaves together time, space, and mythology

Hyperion by Dan Simmons

Image Source: Pexels 

A classic Gothic tale often considered one of the earliest works of science fiction. The story revolves around Victor Frankenstein, a young scientist who is driven by ambition and the desire for scientific discovery

Frankenstein by Mary Shelley

Image Source: Pexels 

Witness the gripping tale of Dana, an African American writer who finds herself involuntarily time-traveling between her present and a pre-Civil War plantation

Kindred by Octavia E. Butler 

Image Source: Pexels 

Delve into a hard science fiction narrative that explores contact with an alien civilization, intertwining physics, philosophy, and geopolitics

The Three-Body Problem by Cixin Liu 

Image Source: Pexels 

Embark on a hilarious interstellar journey with Arthur Dent, Ford Prefect, and a two-headed ex-President of the Galaxy as they travel through space

The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy by Douglas Adams

Image Source: Pexels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here