Raina Reyaz
Lifestyle
DECEMBER 19, 2023
10 science fiction books to read
Venture into the desert planet of Arrakis, where noble houses, political intrigue, and the spice melange shape the destiny of a young hero
Dune by Frank Herbert
Image Source: Pexels
Immerse yourself in the cyberpunk world as Case, a washed-up computer hacker, is hired for a last chance heist in a realm of artificial intelligence and virtual reality
Neuromancer by William Gibson
Image Source: Pexels
Join young Ender Wiggin as he trains in space to become a military genius to defend humanity against an impending alien invasion
Ender's Game by Orson Scott Card
Image Source: Pexels
Explore the icy world of Gethen, where a human envoy navigates political intrigue and the unique biology of an androgynous species
The Left Hand of Darkness by Ursula K. Le Guin
Image Source: Pexels
Enter a dystopian future where a computer virus threatens both the virtual and real worlds, and a pizza delivery guy becomes an unlikely hero
Snow Crash by Neal Stephenson
Image Source: Pexels
Embark on a pilgrimage with seven travelers who share their stories, unveiling a galaxy-spanning epic that weaves together time, space, and mythology
Hyperion by Dan Simmons
Image Source: Pexels
A classic Gothic tale often considered one of the earliest works of science fiction. The story revolves around Victor Frankenstein, a young scientist who is driven by ambition and the desire for scientific discovery
Frankenstein by Mary Shelley
Image Source: Pexels
Witness the gripping tale of Dana, an African American writer who finds herself involuntarily time-traveling between her present and a pre-Civil War plantation
Kindred by Octavia E. Butler
Image Source: Pexels
Delve into a hard science fiction narrative that explores contact with an alien civilization, intertwining physics, philosophy, and geopolitics
The Three-Body Problem by Cixin Liu
Image Source: Pexels
Embark on a hilarious interstellar journey with Arthur Dent, Ford Prefect, and a two-headed ex-President of the Galaxy as they travel through space
The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy by Douglas Adams
Image Source: Pexels
