SEPTEMBER 13, 2023

10 Scorpio Celebrities ft Bollywood

November 2: The King of Bollywood is known for his wit, ambition and passion that highly proves him to be a Scorpion

Shah Rukh Khan

Image: Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram 

November 19: The former Miss Universe spreads her charm anywhere she goes. Being a single mother at 22 she embodies a lot of courage which is a prominent Scorpio trait

Sushmita Sen

Image: Sushmita Sen’s Instagram

November 13: Juhi Chawla’s charming and ambitious personality made her an ideal Scorpion

Juhi Chawla

Image: Juhi Chawla’s Instagram 

November 19: This legendary actress always showcases a bold and fearless personality which common trait among Scorpions

Zeenat Aman

Image: Zeenat Aman's  Instagram 

Nayanthara

Image: Nayanthara’s Instagram

November 18: From the Jawan star's mysterious, determined and ambitious personality, it isn't hard to determine her as a Scorpion

November 1: The most beautiful woman in the world is known to be the most loyal, charming, persistent celebrity which makes her an ideal Scorpion

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Instagram

November 21: Helen's honest, fearless and bold personality is a common Scorpio trait 

Helen

Image: Arpita Khan Sharma’s Instagram 

October 26: This 90s actress is honest, loyal, and fearless personality perfectly fits Scorpio traits

Raveena Tandon

Image: Raveena Tandon’s Instagram 

October 22: Parineeti Chopra's determined, charming and honest personality makes her an ideal Scorpion

Parineeti Chopra

Image: Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram 

November 7: This legendary actor always showcases a fearless, ambitious and passionate nature which is a prominent Scorpio trait

Kamal Hassan

Image: Kamal Hassan’s Instagram

