Ishita Gupta
Zodiac
SEPTEMBER 13, 2023
10 Scorpio Celebrities ft Bollywood
November 2: The King of Bollywood is known for his wit, ambition and passion that highly proves him to be a Scorpion
Shah Rukh Khan
Image: Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram
November 19: The former Miss Universe spreads her charm anywhere she goes. Being a single mother at 22 she embodies a lot of courage which is a prominent Scorpio trait
Sushmita Sen
Image: Sushmita Sen’s Instagram
November 13: Juhi Chawla’s charming and ambitious personality made her an ideal Scorpion
Juhi Chawla
Image: Juhi Chawla’s Instagram
November 19: This legendary actress always showcases a bold and fearless personality which common trait among Scorpions
Zeenat Aman
Image: Zeenat Aman's Instagram
Nayanthara
Image: Nayanthara’s Instagram
November 18: From the Jawan star's mysterious, determined and ambitious personality, it isn't hard to determine her as a Scorpion
November 1: The most beautiful woman in the world is known to be the most loyal, charming, persistent celebrity which makes her an ideal Scorpion
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Instagram
November 21: Helen's honest, fearless and bold personality is a common Scorpio trait
Helen
Image: Arpita Khan Sharma’s Instagram
October 26: This 90s actress is honest, loyal, and fearless personality perfectly fits Scorpio traits
Raveena Tandon
Image: Raveena Tandon’s Instagram
October 22: Parineeti Chopra's determined, charming and honest personality makes her an ideal Scorpion
Parineeti Chopra
Image: Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram
November 7: This legendary actor always showcases a fearless, ambitious and passionate nature which is a prominent Scorpio trait
Kamal Hassan
Image: Kamal Hassan’s Instagram
