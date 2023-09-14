Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
SEPTEMBER 13, 2023
10 Scorpio Celebrities: Ft Hollywood
November 11: The Titanic star spreads his charm anywhere he goes, also the ambition and dedication he has a common Scorpio traits
Leonardo DiCaprio
Image: Leonardo DiCaprio’s Instagram
October 25: The E.T. singer doesn't hesitate to share honest opinions and is passionate and determined which makes her an ideal Scorpion
Katy Perry
Image: Katy Perry’s Instagram
November 3: The supermodel is recognised for her charming, bold and honest personality which is a prominent Scorpio trait
Kendall Jenner
Image: Kendall Jenner’s Instagram
October 24: From his ambitious and witty personality the Hotline Bling rapper is an ideal Scorpion in every way
Drake
Image: Drake’s Instagram
Julia Roberts
Image: Julia Roberts’s Instagram
October 28: Roberts is recognised for her charm, passion and intellect which makes her a true Scorpion
November 12: The Barbie star is known for his versatility that comes from fearlessness and dedication, it makes him an ideal Scorpio man
Ryan Gosling
Image: Eva Mendes's Instagram
November 12: The Princess Diary star can mesmerise anyone with her charming, witty and honest personality which makes her a true Scorpion
Anne Hathaway
Image: Anne Hathaway’s Instagram
October 28: The Joker actor is known for his dedication, passion and loyalty which is a common Scorpio trait
Joaquin Phoenix
Image: Rooney Mara‘S Instagram
From the Academy winner's empathy to her honest and passionate personality it isn't hard to determine her as a Scorpion
Emma Stone
Image: Getty
November 4: The Interstellar star’s determination, persistent and charm makes him an ideal Scorpion
Matthew McConaughey
Image: Matthew McConaughey’s Instagram
