Ishita Gupta

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 13, 2023

10 Scorpio Celebrities: Ft Hollywood

November 11: The Titanic star spreads his charm anywhere he goes, also the ambition and dedication he has a common Scorpio traits 

Leonardo DiCaprio

Image: Leonardo DiCaprio’s Instagram

October 25: The E.T. singer doesn't hesitate to share honest opinions and is passionate and determined which makes her an ideal Scorpion 

Katy Perry

Image: Katy Perry’s Instagram


November 3: The supermodel is recognised for her charming, bold and honest personality which is a prominent Scorpio trait

Kendall Jenner

Image: Kendall Jenner’s Instagram

October 24: From his ambitious and witty personality the Hotline Bling rapper is an ideal Scorpion in every way 

Drake

Image: Drake’s Instagram

Julia Roberts

Image: Julia Roberts’s Instagram

October 28: Roberts is recognised for her charm, passion and intellect which makes her a true Scorpion 

November 12: The Barbie star is known for his versatility that comes from fearlessness and dedication, it makes him an ideal Scorpio man

Ryan Gosling

Image: Eva Mendes's Instagram

November 12: The Princess Diary star can mesmerise anyone with her charming, witty and honest personality which makes her a true Scorpion 

Anne Hathaway

Image: Anne Hathaway’s Instagram

October 28: The Joker actor is known for his dedication, passion and loyalty which is a common Scorpio trait 

Joaquin Phoenix

Image:  Rooney Mara‘S Instagram

From the Academy winner's empathy to her honest and passionate personality it isn't hard to determine her as a Scorpion 

Emma Stone

Image: Getty

November 4: The Interstellar star’s determination, persistent and charm makes him an ideal Scorpion

Matthew McConaughey

Image: Matthew McConaughey’s Instagram

