Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

APRIL 12, 2024

10 Second Chance quotes

 “If you ever get a second chance in life for something, you’ve got to go all the way”

#1

Image Source: freepik

“If you are still breathing, you have a second chance”

#2

Image Source: freepik

“All discarded lovers should be given a second chance, but with somebody else”

#3

Image Source:  freepik

 I believe in second chances, but I don’t believe in third or fourth chances” 

#4

Image Source:  freepik

 “That is what life is about. We do not get redos, but we do get second chances” 

Image Source: freepik

#5

“When God gives you a second chance, it’s not something you take for granted” 

#6

Image Source: freepik

“We all deserve second chances, but not for the same mistake”

#7

Image Source: freepik

#8

Image Source: freepik

“I want the world to know that everybody deserves a second chance”

#9

Image Source: freepik

“A man deserves a second chance, but keep an eye on him” 

“Every moment of your life is a second chance”

#10

Image Source:  freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here