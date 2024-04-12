Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
APRIL 12, 2024
10 Second Chance quotes
“If you ever get a second chance in life for something, you’ve got to go all the way”
“If you are still breathing, you have a second chance”
“All discarded lovers should be given a second chance, but with somebody else”
I believe in second chances, but I don’t believe in third or fourth chances”
“That is what life is about. We do not get redos, but we do get second chances”
“When God gives you a second chance, it’s not something you take for granted”
“We all deserve second chances, but not for the same mistake”
“I want the world to know that everybody deserves a second chance”
“A man deserves a second chance, but keep an eye on him”
“Every moment of your life is a second chance”
