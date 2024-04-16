Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
APRIL 16, 2024
10 secrets of couples who don't breakup
They know how to say sorry and mean it
They don't hold on to grudges
They don't make assumptions about their partner's feelings instead ask
They make time for physical affection
They start as equal partners, and they stay equal
They don't play games with each other's heads and hearts
They give thoughtful surprises
They always have each other's back
They regularly make important decisions together
They always kiss goodnight - don't go to bed mad
