Jiya Surana

APRIL 16, 2024

10 secrets of couples who don't breakup 

They know how to say sorry and mean it

#1

They don't hold on to grudges

#2

They don't make assumptions about their partner's feelings instead ask

#3

They make time for physical affection

#4

They start as equal partners, and they stay equal

#5

They don't play games with each other's heads and hearts

#6

They give thoughtful surprises

#7

#8

They always have each other's back

#9

They regularly make important decisions together

#10

They always kiss goodnight - don't go to bed mad

