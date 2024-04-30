Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
april 30, 2024
10 Secrets to become tough and powerful
Pay attention to everyone and listen more than you talk
#1
Image: Ashish ojha Photography
Set boundaries with others or you will be mistreated for being too nice
#2
Image: Ashish ojha Photography
#3
Image: Ashish ojha Photography
Never make anyone choose you. Instead, let people do whatever they want
Develop the ability to say "NO" to things that don't serve you
#4
Image: Ashish ojha Photography
Never accept betrayal from anyone, forgive them, but never forget them
Image: Ashish ojha Photography
#5
Take nothing personally, and try to be less emotional and more cold-hearted
#6
Image: Ashish ojha Photography
Sometimes, you must undergo a difficult experience to discover your true self
#7
Image: Ashish ojha Photography
#8
Image: Ashish ojha Photography
Work on things people can't take away from you
#9
Image: Ashish ojha Photography
Speak less, observe more. Not everything needs a reaction
Have a tough mentality, don't take anything personally, and seek no approval
#10
Image: Ashish ojha Photography
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.