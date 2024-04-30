Heading 3

10 Secrets to become tough and powerful

Pay attention to everyone and listen more than you talk

#1

Set boundaries with others or you will be mistreated for being too nice

#2

#3

Never make anyone choose you. Instead, let people do whatever they want

Develop the ability to say "NO" to things that don't serve you

#4

Never accept betrayal from anyone, forgive them, but never forget them

#5

Take nothing personally, and try to be less emotional and more cold-hearted

#6

Sometimes, you must undergo a difficult experience to discover your true self

#7

#8

Work on things people can't take away from you

#9

Speak less, observe more. Not everything needs a reaction

Have a tough mentality, don't take anything personally, and seek no approval

#10

