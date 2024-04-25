Heading 3

APRIL 25, 2024

10 Secrets To Drive Him Crazy

When you are playing or being flirty, biting your lip a little will blow his mind. It shows off your fun side and gives him the thought to kiss your lip

Biting your lip

Image Source: Shutterstock

Giving him a little smirk as your legs move in the other direction practically screams for him to follow you. He will have to try hard to resist that one

Looking back at him as you walk away

Image Source: Shutterstock

There is just something about a woman helping a man that makes him want to keep you forever. Plus, it never hurts to have a womanly touch

Adjusting his necktie

Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram 

Your man loves seeing your pretty face; add some suspense and flirtation by flipping your hair back before revealing a smile just for him

The hair flip

Image: Nikita Dutta Instagram 

Giving your man a little sass will keep him on his toes! Who doesn't love a woman who presents a playful challenge?

Image: Isha Malviya Instagram 

Giving him some sass

He'll realize how much he cares for you when he sees you all snuggled up in his clothes

Wearing his hoodie

Image Source:  Freepik 

Whisper something seductive or sweet in his ear when you're close to each other

Whisper Sweet Nothings

Image: Helly Shah Instagram 

Dress to Impress

Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram 

Wear something that accentuates your best features and makes you feel confident and attractive

Eye Contact

Image: Surbhi Jyoti Instagram 

Lock eyes with him and hold the gaze a little longer than usual to create a strong connection

Sense of smell is said to be extremely influential. The way you smell says a lot about you, and men tend to be more drawn to sweet scents 

Smell Good

Image: Aamna Sharif Instagram 

