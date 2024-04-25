Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
APRIL 25, 2024
10 Secrets To Drive Him Crazy
When you are playing or being flirty, biting your lip a little will blow his mind. It shows off your fun side and gives him the thought to kiss your lip
Biting your lip
Image Source: Shutterstock
Giving him a little smirk as your legs move in the other direction practically screams for him to follow you. He will have to try hard to resist that one
Looking back at him as you walk away
Image Source: Shutterstock
There is just something about a woman helping a man that makes him want to keep you forever. Plus, it never hurts to have a womanly touch
Adjusting his necktie
Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram
Your man loves seeing your pretty face; add some suspense and flirtation by flipping your hair back before revealing a smile just for him
The hair flip
Image: Nikita Dutta Instagram
Giving your man a little sass will keep him on his toes! Who doesn't love a woman who presents a playful challenge?
Image: Isha Malviya Instagram
Giving him some sass
He'll realize how much he cares for you when he sees you all snuggled up in his clothes
Wearing his hoodie
Image Source: Freepik
Whisper something seductive or sweet in his ear when you're close to each other
Whisper Sweet Nothings
Image: Helly Shah Instagram
Dress to Impress
Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram
Wear something that accentuates your best features and makes you feel confident and attractive
Eye Contact
Image: Surbhi Jyoti Instagram
Lock eyes with him and hold the gaze a little longer than usual to create a strong connection
Sense of smell is said to be extremely influential. The way you smell says a lot about you, and men tend to be more drawn to sweet scents
Smell Good
Image: Aamna Sharif Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.