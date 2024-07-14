Heading 3

10 secure phrases for your partner 

I know you didn't mean any harm. We're in this together

#1

Let me take a breath before responding. I don't want to say anything I'll regret

#2

Thank you for looking out for me. It makes me feel so cared for

#3

Why don't we approach this as a team and find a solution we both feel good about?

#4

I feel safe being completely open and honest with you

#5

I'm trying to see this from your perspective. Help me understand where you're coming from

#6

Your feelings are valid. I'm listening without judgment

#7

You are so important to me. I accept you fully, flaws and all

#8

A disagreement doesn't diminish my love and commitment to you and our relationship

#9

No matter what issues come up, I believe in working through them side by side

#10

