Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
july 14, 2024
10 secure phrases for your partner
I know you didn't mean any harm. We're in this together
#1
Let me take a breath before responding. I don't want to say anything I'll regret
#2
Thank you for looking out for me. It makes me feel so cared for
#3
Why don't we approach this as a team and find a solution we both feel good about?
#4
I feel safe being completely open and honest with you
#5
I'm trying to see this from your perspective. Help me understand where you're coming from
#6
Your feelings are valid. I'm listening without judgment
#7
You are so important to me. I accept you fully, flaws and all
#8
A disagreement doesn't diminish my love and commitment to you and our relationship
#9
No matter what issues come up, I believe in working through them side by side
#10
