Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
AUGUST 25, 2023
10 self-care activities for mental health
Journaling is an effective form of self-care as it helps understand your emotions. Taking time to reflect on your day can be very beneficial
Journal
Studies show that taking time to relax and re-center can lead to better mental health and prevent anxiety and depression
Meditate
Involving movement in your routine is important for self-care. Studies show that walking in nature significantly improves mental health
Go for a nature walk
Not including enough nutrients in your food can drain your mental health, which is why nourishing your body is important
Eating Nutrient-rich meals
Get adequate sleep
Adults should get anywhere from 7-9 hours of sleep a night to remain healthy
Try a workout you love
Moving your body has many benefits and finding a workout that works for you can help you stay consistent
Talking to a friend can help boost your mood and improve your mental health
Connect with a friend
This can help you wind down and act as a break from your routine activities
Watch movies or series
Set goals and priorities
Decide on what should be done now and later, and try to be mindful of what you have accomplished throughout the day than what you haven’t
Remind yourself about the things you are grateful for and write them down every night before bed
Practice gratitude
