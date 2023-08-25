Heading 3

10 self-care activities for mental health 

Journaling is an effective form of self-care as it helps understand your emotions. Taking time to reflect on your day can be very beneficial

Journal

Studies show that taking time to relax and re-center can lead to better mental health and prevent anxiety and depression

Meditate 

Involving movement in your routine is important for self-care. Studies show that walking in nature significantly improves mental health

Go for a nature walk

Not including enough nutrients in your food can drain your mental health, which is why nourishing your body is important

Eating Nutrient-rich meals

Get adequate sleep

Adults should get anywhere from 7-9 hours of sleep a night to remain healthy

Try a workout you love

Moving your body has many benefits and finding a workout that works for you can help you stay consistent

Talking to a friend can help boost your mood and improve your mental health

Connect with a friend

This can help you wind down and act as a break from your routine activities

Watch movies or series

Set goals and priorities

Decide on what should be done now and later, and try to be mindful of what you have accomplished throughout the day than what you haven’t

Remind yourself about the things you are grateful for and write them down every night before bed

Practice gratitude

