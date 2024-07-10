Heading 3

10 self-care ideas when you’re having a bad day

Give yourself a pedicure or manicure

Sit on the front porch and enjoy the fresh air

Take a bubble bath with candles and calming music

Take a leisurely walk without a goal or destination in mind

Binge-watch your latest show obsession without guilt

Cook or order your favorite meal and enjoy every bite

Journal about how you are feeling and what you are grateful for

Call or text someone you love and have a meaningful conversation

Sleep in on the weekend and let your body rest and recover

Watch the clouds or the stars and let your imagination run wild

