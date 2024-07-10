Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
july 10, 2024
10 self-care ideas when you’re having a bad day
Give yourself a pedicure or manicure
#1
Image: Freepik
Sit on the front porch and enjoy the fresh air
#2
Image: Freepik
Take a bubble bath with candles and calming music
#3
Image: Freepik
Take a leisurely walk without a goal or destination in mind
#4
Image: Freepik
Binge-watch your latest show obsession without guilt
#5
Image: Freepik
Cook or order your favorite meal and enjoy every bite
Image: Freepik
#6
Journal about how you are feeling and what you are grateful for
#7
Image: Freepik
Call or text someone you love and have a meaningful conversation
#8
Image: Freepik
Sleep in on the weekend and let your body rest and recover
#9
Image: Freepik
Watch the clouds or the stars and let your imagination run wild
#10
Image: Freepik
