Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Travel

may 05, 2024

10 serene beaches of South India

Besides its natural beauty, Varkala Beach is also known for its picturesque views, thus offering a unique seaside experience

Varkala Beach, Kerala

Image Source: Pexels

Kovalam is divided into three main beaches, Lighthouse Beach, Hawa Beach, and Samudra Beach, each offering its own charm; it’s also famous for scuba diving activities

Kovalam Beach, Kerala

Image Source: Pexels

You can stroll and refresh yourselves along the stunning shore and it is also a popular spot for many adventurous activities 

Marina Beach, Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Image Source: Pexels

This beach has a peaceful ambience and visitors can also explore the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Mahabalipuram

Mahabalipuram Beach, Tamil Nadu

Image Source: Pexels

In addition to its scenic beauty, Gokarna is known for its vibrant vibe and is dotted with beachside cafes serving fresh seafood and chilled drinks

Gokarna Beach, Karnataka

Image Source: Pexels

It is a white sand beach and along with its breathtaking beauty, visitors can also visit the historic Bekal Fort 

Bekal Beach, Kerala

Image Source: Freepik

Marari is an ideal Spot for experiencing traditional Kerala life, with many adventurous and cultural opportunities for tourists

Marari Beach, Kerala

Image Source: Freepik

It is located at the southernmost tip of India, offering stunning views and a serene ambiance 

Kanyakumari Beach, Tamil Nadu

Image Source: Freepik

Muzhappilangad is Kerala’s only drive-in beach where visitors can drive their vehicles along the shoreline, enjoy beachside picnics, and indulge in activities 

Muzhappilangad Drive-in Beach, Kerala

Image Source: Freepik

It is also known as Plage Paradiso and is famous for breathtaking scenic beauty, picturesque views, and a tranquil experience 

 Paradise Beach, Pondicherry

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here