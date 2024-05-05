Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Travel
may 05, 2024
10 serene beaches of South India
Besides its natural beauty, Varkala Beach is also known for its picturesque views, thus offering a unique seaside experience
Varkala Beach, Kerala
Image Source: Pexels
Kovalam is divided into three main beaches, Lighthouse Beach, Hawa Beach, and Samudra Beach, each offering its own charm; it’s also famous for scuba diving activities
Kovalam Beach, Kerala
Image Source: Pexels
You can stroll and refresh yourselves along the stunning shore and it is also a popular spot for many adventurous activities
Marina Beach, Chennai, Tamil Nadu
Image Source: Pexels
This beach has a peaceful ambience and visitors can also explore the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Mahabalipuram
Mahabalipuram Beach, Tamil Nadu
Image Source: Pexels
In addition to its scenic beauty, Gokarna is known for its vibrant vibe and is dotted with beachside cafes serving fresh seafood and chilled drinks
Gokarna Beach, Karnataka
Image Source: Pexels
It is a white sand beach and along with its breathtaking beauty, visitors can also visit the historic Bekal Fort
Bekal Beach, Kerala
Image Source: Freepik
Marari is an ideal Spot for experiencing traditional Kerala life, with many adventurous and cultural opportunities for tourists
Marari Beach, Kerala
Image Source: Freepik
It is located at the southernmost tip of India, offering stunning views and a serene ambiance
Kanyakumari Beach, Tamil Nadu
Image Source: Freepik
Muzhappilangad is Kerala’s only drive-in beach where visitors can drive their vehicles along the shoreline, enjoy beachside picnics, and indulge in activities
Muzhappilangad Drive-in Beach, Kerala
Image Source: Freepik
It is also known as Plage Paradiso and is famous for breathtaking scenic beauty, picturesque views, and a tranquil experience
Paradise Beach, Pondicherry
Image Source: Freepik
