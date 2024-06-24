Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
Travel
june 24, 2024
10 Serene Hill Stations Near Chandigarh
Known as the "Queen of Hills," Shimla is famous for its colonial architecture, vibrant bazaars, and scenic views. Visit Mall Road, The Ridge, and Jakhoo Temple
Shimla
A haven for adventure lovers, Manali offers activities like skiing, paragliding, and trekking. Don't miss Rohtang Pass and Solang Valley
Manali
Home to the Dalai Lama, Dharamshala boasts serene monasteries, tea gardens, and a beautiful Triund trek
Dharamshala
This quaint hill station is perfect for a peaceful retreat. Enjoy walks through pine forests, visit the Christ Church, and hike up to Monkey Point
Kasauli
Nestled in the Parvati Valley, Kasol is popular for its hippie culture, scenic treks, and vibrant cafes. Explore nearby villages like Tosh and Malana
Kasol
Known for its ski slopes and the Himalayan National Park, Kufri offers stunning views and outdoor activities like yak riding and tobogganing
Kufri
The only hill station in Haryana, Morni Hills offers picturesque landscapes, trekking trails, and the serene Tikkar Taal lakes
Morni Hills
Ideal for skiing in winter, Narkanda provides beautiful views of the snow-capped Himalayas and apple orchards. Visit Hatu Peak for a panoramic view
Narkanda
Palampur
Known as the "Tea Capital of North India," Palampur is surrounded by tea gardens and pine forests. Visit the Tashi Jong Monastery and Andretta Artists' village
Referred to as the "Mushroom City of India," Solan offers attractions like the Shoolini Mata Temple, Mohan Shakti National Heritage Park, and Kasauli Brewery
Solan
