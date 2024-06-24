Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

Travel

june 24, 2024

10 Serene Hill Stations Near Chandigarh

Known as the "Queen of Hills," Shimla is famous for its colonial architecture, vibrant bazaars, and scenic views. Visit Mall Road, The Ridge, and Jakhoo Temple

 Shimla

Image Source: Freepik

A haven for adventure lovers, Manali offers activities like skiing, paragliding, and trekking. Don't miss Rohtang Pass and Solang Valley

 Manali

Image Source: Freepik

Home to the Dalai Lama, Dharamshala boasts serene monasteries, tea gardens, and a beautiful Triund trek

Dharamshala

Image Source: Freepik

This quaint hill station is perfect for a peaceful retreat. Enjoy walks through pine forests, visit the Christ Church, and hike up to Monkey Point

 Kasauli

Image Source: Freepik

Nestled in the Parvati Valley, Kasol is popular for its hippie culture, scenic treks, and vibrant cafes. Explore nearby villages like Tosh and Malana

Image Source: Freepik

Kasol

Known for its ski slopes and the Himalayan National Park, Kufri offers stunning views and outdoor activities like yak riding and tobogganing

 Kufri

Image Source: Freepik

The only hill station in Haryana, Morni Hills offers picturesque landscapes, trekking trails, and the serene Tikkar Taal lakes

 Morni Hills

Image Source: Freepik

Ideal for skiing in winter, Narkanda provides beautiful views of the snow-capped Himalayas and apple orchards. Visit Hatu Peak for a panoramic view

Narkanda

Image Source: Freepik

Palampur

Image Source: Freepik

Known as the "Tea Capital of North India," Palampur is surrounded by tea gardens and pine forests. Visit the Tashi Jong Monastery and Andretta Artists' village

Referred to as the "Mushroom City of India," Solan offers attractions like the Shoolini Mata Temple, Mohan Shakti National Heritage Park, and Kasauli Brewery

 Solan

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here