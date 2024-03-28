Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Travel

MARCH 28, 2024

10 Serene Places To Explore In Nagaland

Known for its picturesque landscapes and vibrant flowers, Dzukou Valley is a haven for nature lovers and trekkers

Dzukou Valley

Image Source: Pexels

The capital city of Nagaland, Kohima, offers a blend of natural beauty and historical significance

Kohima

Image Source: Pexels

Khonoma Village provides a serene retreat amidst lush greenery and terraced fields

Khonoma Village

Image Source: Pexels

Situated near Kohima, Japfu Peak offers breathtaking views of the surrounding valleys 

Japfu Peak

Image Source: Pexels

Tuophema Village provides an authentic cultural experience amidst tranquil surroundings

Tuophema Village

Image Source: Pexels

Often referred to as the cultural capital of Nagaland, Mokokchung boasts scenic landscapes, vibrant festivals, and traditional Naga hospitality

Mokokchung

Image Source: Pexels

Pfutsero offers panoramic views of the surrounding valleys and is an ideal destination for nature enthusiasts and trekkers

Pfutsero

Image Source: Pexels

Shilloi Lake is surrounded by lush green hills and is considered sacred by the locals, making it a serene spot for relaxation and introspection

Shilloi Lake

Image Source: Pexels

Offering opportunities for boating, fishing, and birdwatching, Doyang River is a serene retreat for nature lovers

Doyang River

Image Source: Pexels

It is a peaceful sanctuary for wildlife enthusiasts and nature lovers

Intangki Wildlife Sanctuary

Image Source: Pexels

Images used are for representational purposes only 

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here