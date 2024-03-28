Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Travel
MARCH 28, 2024
10 Serene Places To Explore In Nagaland
Known for its picturesque landscapes and vibrant flowers, Dzukou Valley is a haven for nature lovers and trekkers
Dzukou Valley
The capital city of Nagaland, Kohima, offers a blend of natural beauty and historical significance
Kohima
Khonoma Village provides a serene retreat amidst lush greenery and terraced fields
Khonoma Village
Situated near Kohima, Japfu Peak offers breathtaking views of the surrounding valleys
Japfu Peak
Tuophema Village provides an authentic cultural experience amidst tranquil surroundings
Tuophema Village
Often referred to as the cultural capital of Nagaland, Mokokchung boasts scenic landscapes, vibrant festivals, and traditional Naga hospitality
Mokokchung
Pfutsero offers panoramic views of the surrounding valleys and is an ideal destination for nature enthusiasts and trekkers
Pfutsero
Shilloi Lake is surrounded by lush green hills and is considered sacred by the locals, making it a serene spot for relaxation and introspection
Shilloi Lake
Offering opportunities for boating, fishing, and birdwatching, Doyang River is a serene retreat for nature lovers
Doyang River
It is a peaceful sanctuary for wildlife enthusiasts and nature lovers
Intangki Wildlife Sanctuary
