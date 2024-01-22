Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
January 22, 2024
10 Shoe Game Wedding Questions
Who fell in love first?
#1
Who's more likely to burn the house down when cooking dinner?
#2
Who has the crazier family?
#3
Who snores the loudest?
#4
Who spent more time on wedding planning?
#5
Who gives the best massages?
#6
Who dresses the sexiest?
#7
Who is eager for kids?
#8
#9
Who's more likely to make the bedroom floor their personal laundry basket?
Who's the biggest party animal?
#10
