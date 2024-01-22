Heading 3

January 22, 2024

10 Shoe Game Wedding Questions

Who fell in love first?

#1

Who's more likely to burn the house down when cooking dinner?

#2

Who has the crazier family?

#3

Who snores the loudest?

#4

Who spent more time on wedding planning?

#5

Who gives the best massages?

#6

Who dresses the sexiest?

#7

Who is eager for kids?

#8

#9

Who's more likely to make the bedroom floor their personal laundry basket?

Who's the biggest party animal? 

#10

