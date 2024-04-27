Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
APRIL 28, 2024
10 shopping flea markets in Ajmer
If you’re looking to add some Rajasthani touch to your wardrobe, then check out these amazing and colorful Ajmer markets
Ajmer markets
Visit the Dargah Bazaar in Ajmer to shop for bed sheets, tablecloths, garments, and much more to feel the essence of Rajasthan
Dargah Bazaar
For all the shopaholics this bazaar is like a paradise full of garments, paintings, silver jewelry, woodwork, and many more exclusive items
Nala Bazaar
Explore this colorful market to find the range of bracelets that are available in beautiful designs and affordable prices
Chudi Bazaar
For all the women out there, visit Mahila Mandi and shop for some amazing garments, dupattas, and fascinating jewelry to add to your wardrobe
Mahila Mandi
Shop for various categories under one roof at Urban Haat Bazaar where you can find some unique and antique items, woodwork, and handicraft items
Urban Haat Bazaar
Located in the old part of Ajmer, this market is known for beautiful silver jewelry and other ornaments along with bandhani attires, miniature paintings, and flat traditional shoes
Madar Gate Market
Naya Bazaar
This great place to shop for handicrafts in Rajasthan is loaded with multiple options that suit your budget
Purani Mandi
This famous Ajmer’s shopping market has a range of small shops to large showrooms where you can find bangles, books, stationery items, and much more
So grab your bags and shop for some traditional items that will surely complete your wardrobe
Conclusion
