Priyanshi Shah

Travel

APRIL 28, 2024

10 shopping flea markets in Ajmer

If you’re looking to add some Rajasthani touch to your wardrobe, then check out these amazing and colorful Ajmer markets 

Ajmer markets

Visit the Dargah Bazaar in Ajmer to shop for bed sheets, tablecloths, garments, and much more to feel the essence of Rajasthan

Dargah Bazaar

For all the shopaholics this bazaar is like a paradise full of garments, paintings, silver jewelry, woodwork, and many more exclusive items

Nala Bazaar

 Explore this colorful market to find the range of bracelets that are available in beautiful designs and affordable prices

Chudi Bazaar

For all the women out there, visit Mahila Mandi and shop for some amazing garments, dupattas, and fascinating jewelry to add to your wardrobe

Mahila Mandi

Shop for various categories under one roof at Urban Haat Bazaar where you can find some unique and antique items, woodwork, and handicraft items

Urban Haat Bazaar

Located in the old part of Ajmer, this market is known for beautiful silver jewelry and other ornaments along with bandhani attires, miniature paintings, and flat traditional shoes

 Madar Gate Market

 Naya Bazaar

This great place to shop for handicrafts in Rajasthan is loaded with multiple options that suit your budget

 Purani Mandi

This famous Ajmer’s shopping market has a range of small shops to large showrooms where you can find bangles, books, stationery items, and much more

So grab your bags and shop for some traditional items that will surely complete your wardrobe 

Conclusion

