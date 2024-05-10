Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
MAY 10, 2024
10 Shopping Markets in Darjeeling
Here are some of the best Darjeeling markets that you can visit to purchase some amazing items
Darjeeling Market
The market set up with small shops is a paradise for all shopping lovers offering some of the best artistic products
Nehru Road
If you’re looking for some best home decor items, accessories, and wollen wear then this market is the right place for you
Batasia Loop Market
Shop for the best Tibetan artifacts like prayer wheels, Thangkas, prayer flags, and singing bowls at this Ghoom Monastery Market
Ghoom Monastery Market
Located at the banks of Teesta River- Teesta Bazaar is a place to shop for hunting equipment, wall paintings, crockery, and footwear
Teesta Bazaar
If you’ve strong bargaining power- then you can shop for products like woolen jackets, books, Darjeeling tea, and sweaters at affordable rates
Pashupati Nagar Market
When in Darjeeling, don’t miss out on visiting The Mall Road - a place crowded with shops selling fancy jewelry items, woolen clothes, sweaters, and scarves
The Mall Road
Shop for some fresh and green vegetables at Chowk Bazar and also explore products like fur caps, rugs, handwoven textiles, and much more
Chowk Bazar
Tibetan refugee self-help center
The market created by Tibetan artisans is perfect for exploring Tibetan carpets, woolen carpets, decor, wood-carved items, and paintings
So when in Darjeeling don’t miss out on exploring these amazing markets
Conclusion
