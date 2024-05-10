Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle

MAY 10, 2024

10 Shopping Markets in Darjeeling

Here are some of the best Darjeeling markets that you can visit to purchase some amazing items

Darjeeling Market

The market set up with small shops is a paradise for all shopping lovers offering some of the best artistic products

Nehru Road

If you’re looking for some best home decor items, accessories, and wollen wear then this market is the right place for you

 Batasia Loop Market

Shop for the best Tibetan artifacts like prayer wheels, Thangkas, prayer flags, and singing bowls at this Ghoom Monastery Market 

 Ghoom Monastery Market

Located at the banks of Teesta River- Teesta Bazaar is a place to shop for hunting equipment, wall paintings, crockery, and footwear

 Teesta Bazaar

If you’ve strong bargaining power- then you can shop for products like woolen jackets, books, Darjeeling tea, and sweaters at affordable rates

 Pashupati Nagar Market

When in Darjeeling, don’t miss out on visiting The Mall Road - a place crowded with shops selling fancy jewelry items, woolen clothes, sweaters, and scarves

The Mall Road

Shop for some fresh and green vegetables at Chowk Bazar and also explore products like fur caps, rugs, handwoven textiles, and much more

 Chowk Bazar

Tibetan refugee self-help center

The market created by Tibetan artisans is perfect for exploring Tibetan carpets, woolen carpets, decor, wood-carved items, and paintings

So when in Darjeeling don’t miss out on exploring these amazing markets 

 Conclusion

