Jiya Surana

lifestyle

OCTOBER 05, 2023

10 shopping tips for beginners

Before you go shopping, create a list of the items you need to avoid impulse purchases

Make a List

Image Source: Pexels 

Determine how much you can spend and stick to it to avoid overspending

Set a Budget

Image Source: Pexels 

Look for deals and discounts; later compare prices at different stores or online

Compare Prices

Image Source: Pexels 

Invest in quality items that will last longer rather than buying cheap, disposable products

Quality over Quantity

Image Source: Pexels 

Keep an eye out for sales and clearance sections to get items at a discount

Sale

Image Source: Pexels 

Keep a record of your expenses to stay within your budget and identify areas where you can save

Track Your Spending

Image Source: Pexels 

Beware of sales tactics like impulse buys near the checkout counter

Be Mindful of Sales Tactics

Image Source: Pexels 

If shopping online, use secure websites, read product descriptions carefully, and be cautious with personal information

Shop Online Safely

Image Source: Pexels 

Take advantage of coupons and store loyalty programs to save money

Use Coupons and Loyalty Programs

Image Source: Pexels 

Take your time when shopping to make rational decisions and avoid impulse purchases

Don't Rush

Image Source: Pexels 

